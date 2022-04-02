Everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 GRAMMY Awards

The 64th GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, April 3, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.
The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly STAPLES Center) in LA on January 31st, but it was postponed due to Covid-19 concerns.
Comedian Trevor Noah will host the show, which is expected to kick off at 8pm ET, which is 1am Irish time.
A host of major artists will perform on the night, including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, BTS, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Nas, and Chris Stapleton.
Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon will also perform together, and J Balvin will open the ceremony with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, and Silk Sonic.
During the ceremony, a special In Memoriam will feature songs by the late Stephen Sondheim performed by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler.
The Foo Fighters were also scheduled to perform on the night, but have pulled out following the sudden death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins.
A number of famous faces will also guest present awards on the night, including Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Keith Urban, Avril Lavigne, and Jared Leto.
Jon Batiste leads the nominations this year with 11 nods, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. who earned eight nominations each.
Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are also up for seven awards, respectively.
Check out the list of major nominees below:
Album Of The Year
We Are — Jon Batiste
Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.
Montero — Lil Nas X
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Evermore — Taylor Swift
Donda — Kanye West
Song Of The Year
“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)
“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile)
“drivers license” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)
“Fight For You” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)
“Leave The Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)
“Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)
“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)
Best New Artist
Arooj Aftab
Jimmie Allen
Baby Keem
FINNEAS
Glass Animals
Japanese Breakfast
The Kid Laroi
Arlo Parks
Olivia Rodrigo
Saweetie
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
“Hero” — Afrojack & David Guetta
“Loom” — Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo
“Before” — James Blake
“Heartbreak” — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
“You Can Do It” — Caribou
“Alive” — Rüfüs Du Sol
“The Business” — Tiësto
Best Rap Performance
“Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar
“Up” — Cardi B
“M Y . L I F E” — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray
“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug
“Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion
Best Rap Album
The Off Season — J. Cole
Certified Lover Boy — Drake
King’s Disease II — Nas
Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator
Donda — Kanye West
Best Latin Pop Album
Vértigo — Pablo Alborán
Mis Amores — Paula Arenas
Hecho A La Antigua — Ricardo Arjona
Mis Manos — Camilo
Mendó — Alex Cuba
Revelación — Selena Gomez
Best Música Urbana Album
Afrodisíaco — Rauw Alejandro
El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny
Jose — J Balvin
KG0516 — KAROL G
Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis
Best Global Music Performance
“Mohabbat” — Arooj Aftab
“Do Yourself” — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy
“Pà Pá Pà” — Femi Kuti
“Blewu” — Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo
“Essence” — WizKid Featuring Tems
Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)
Aftermath — LeVar Burton
Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle
Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago — J. Ivy
8:46 — Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman
A Promised Land — Barack Obama
Best Country Song
“Better Than We Found It” — Maren Morris
“camera roll” — Kacey Musgraves
“Cold” — Chris Stapleton
“Country Again” — Thomas Rhett
“Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes
“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton
Best Opera Recording
“Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle” — Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra
“Glass: Akhnaten” — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
“Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen” — London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices
“Little: Soldier Songs” — The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra
“Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites” — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Generations — The Baylor Project
SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter
Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon
Flor — Gretchen Parlato
Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding
Best Gospel Album
Changing Your Story — Jekalyn Carr
Royalty: Live At The Ryman — Tasha Cobbs Leonard
Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition — Maverick City Music
Jonny x Mali: Live In LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music
Believe For It — CeCe Winans
Best Music Video
“Shot In The Dark” — AC/DC
“Freedom” — Jon Batiste
“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga
“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish
“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X
“Good 4 U” — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Music Film:
Inside — Bo Burnham
David Byrne’s American Utopia — David Byrne
Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles — Billie Eilish
Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui — Jimi Hendrix
Summer Of Soul — Various Artists
Best R&B Performance
“Lost You” — Snoh Aalegra
“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon
“Damage” — H.E.R.
“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
“Damage” — H.E.R.
“Good Days” — SZA
“Heartbreak Anniversary” — Giveon
“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic
“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan
Best Progressive R&B Album
New Light — Eric Bellinger
Something To Say — Cory Henry
Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote
Table For Two — Lucky Daye
Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington
Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego
Best Pop Vocal Album
Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber
Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat
Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish
Positions — Ariana Grande
Sour — Olivia Rodrigo
Best Alternative Music Album
Shore — Fleet Foxes
If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey
Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast
Collapsed In Sunbeams — Arlo Parks
Daddy’s Home — St. Vincent
See the full list of nominees in all 86 categories here.