Everything you need to know ahead of the 2022 GRAMMY Awards

The 64th GRAMMY Awards will take place on Sunday, April 3, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place at the Crypto.com Arena (formerly STAPLES Center) in LA on January 31st, but it was postponed due to Covid-19 concerns.

Comedian Trevor Noah will host the show, which is expected to kick off at 8pm ET, which is 1am Irish time.

A host of major artists will perform on the night, including Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow, BTS, Jon Batiste, H.E.R., Nas, and Chris Stapleton.

Justin Bieber, Daniel Caesar and Giveon will also perform together, and J Balvin will open the ceremony with Maria Becerra, John Legend, Carrie Underwood, and Silk Sonic.

During the ceremony, a special In Memoriam will feature songs by the late Stephen Sondheim performed by Cynthia Erivo, Leslie Odom Jr., Ben Platt, and Rachel Zegler.

The Foo Fighters were also scheduled to perform on the night, but have pulled out following the sudden death of the band’s drummer, Taylor Hawkins.

A number of famous faces will also guest present awards on the night, including Megan Thee Stallion, Joni Mitchell, Questlove, Lenny Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Ludacris, Billy Porter, Keith Urban, Avril Lavigne, and Jared Leto.

Jon Batiste leads the nominations this year with 11 nods, followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. who earned eight nominations each.

Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are also up for seven awards, respectively.

Check out the list of major nominees below:

Album Of The Year

We Are — Jon Batiste

Love For Sale — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Back Of My Mind — H.E.R.

Montero — Lil Nas X

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore — Taylor Swift

Donda — Kanye West

Song Of The Year

“Bad Habits” — Fred Gibson, Johnny McDaid & Ed Sheeran, songwriters (Ed Sheeran)

“A Beautiful Noise” — Ruby Amanfu, Brandi Carlile, Brandy Clark, Alicia Keys, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna, Linda Perry & Hailey Whitters, songwriters (Alicia Keys Featuring Brandi Carlile)

“drivers license” — Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

“Fight For You” — Dernst Emile II, H.E.R. & Tiara Thomas, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Kiss Me More” — Rogét Chahayed, Amala Zandile Dlamini, Lukasz Gottwald, Carter Lang, Gerard A. Powell II, Solána Rowe & David Sprecher, songwriters (Doja Cat Featuring SZA)

“Leave The Door Open” — Brandon Anderson, Christopher Brody Brown, Dernst Emile II & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Silk Sonic)

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Denzel Baptiste, David Biral, Omer Fedi, Montero Hill & Roy Lenzo, songwriters (Lil Nas X)

“Peaches” — Louis Bell, Justin Bieber, Giveon Dezmann Evans, Bernard Harvey, Felisha “Fury” King, Matthew Sean Leon, Luis Manual Martinez Jr., Aaron Simmonds, Ashton Simmonds, Andrew Wotman & Keavan Yazdani, songwriters (Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon)

“Right On Time” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

Best New Artist

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

FINNEAS

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

“Hero” — Afrojack & David Guetta

“Loom” — Ólafur Arnalds Featuring Bonobo

“Before” — James Blake

“Heartbreak” — Bonobo & Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs

“You Can Do It” — Caribou

“Alive” — Rüfüs Du Sol

“The Business” — Tiësto

Best Rap Performance

“Family Ties” — Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar

“Up” — Cardi B

“M Y . L I F E” — J. Cole Featuring 21 Savage & Morray

“Way 2 Sexy” — Drake Featuring Future & Young Thug

“Thot S***” — Megan Thee Stallion

Best Rap Album

The Off Season — J. Cole

Certified Lover Boy — Drake

King’s Disease II — Nas

Call Me If You Get Lost — Tyler, The Creator

Donda — Kanye West

Best Latin Pop Album

Vértigo — Pablo Alborán

Mis Amores — Paula Arenas

Hecho A La Antigua — Ricardo Arjona

Mis Manos — Camilo

Mendó — Alex Cuba

Revelación — Selena Gomez

Best Música Urbana Album

Afrodisíaco — Rauw Alejandro

El Último Tour Del Mundo — Bad Bunny

Jose — J Balvin

KG0516 — KAROL G

Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8 — Kali Uchis

Best Global Music Performance

“Mohabbat” — Arooj Aftab

“Do Yourself” — Angelique Kidjo & Burna Boy

“Pà Pá Pà” — Femi Kuti

“Blewu” — Yo-Yo Ma & Angelique Kidjo

“Essence” — WizKid Featuring Tems

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Aftermath — LeVar Burton

Carry On: Reflections For A New Generation From John Lewis — Don Cheadle

Catching Dreams: Live At Fort Knox Chicago — J. Ivy

8:46 — Dave Chappelle & Amir Sulaiman

A Promised Land — Barack Obama

Best Country Song

“Better Than We Found It” — Maren Morris

“camera roll” — Kacey Musgraves

“Cold” — Chris Stapleton

“Country Again” — Thomas Rhett

“Fancy Like” — Walker Hayes

“Remember Her Name” — Mickey Guyton

Best Opera Recording

“Bartók: Bluebeard’s Castle” — Helsinki Philharmonic Orchestra

“Glass: Akhnaten” — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

“Janáček: Cunning Little Vixen” — London Symphony Orchestra; London Symphony Chorus & LSO Discovery Voices

“Little: Soldier Songs” — The Opera Philadelphia Orchestra

“Poulenc: Dialogues Des Carmélites” — The Metropolitan Opera Orchestra; The Metropolitan Opera Chorus

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Generations — The Baylor Project

SuperBlue — Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter

Time Traveler — Nnenna Freelon

Flor — Gretchen Parlato

Songwrights Apothecary Lab — Esperanza Spalding

Best Gospel Album

Changing Your Story — Jekalyn Carr

Royalty: Live At The Ryman — Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition — Maverick City Music

Jonny x Mali: Live In LA — Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music

Believe For It — CeCe Winans

Best Music Video

“Shot In The Dark” — AC/DC

“Freedom” — Jon Batiste

“I Get A Kick Out Of You” — Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Happier Than Ever” — Billie Eilish

“Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” — Lil Nas X

“Good 4 U” — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Music Film:

Inside — Bo Burnham

David Byrne’s American Utopia — David Byrne

Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles — Billie Eilish

Music, Money, Madness…Jimi Hendrix In Maui — Jimi Hendrix

Summer Of Soul — Various Artists

Best R&B Performance

“Lost You” — Snoh Aalegra

“Peaches” — Justin Bieber Featuring Daniel Caesar & Giveon

“Damage” — H.E.R.

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Damage” — H.E.R.

“Good Days” — SZA

“Heartbreak Anniversary” — Giveon

“Leave The Door Open” — Silk Sonic

“Pick Up Your Feelings” — Jazmine Sullivan

Best Progressive R&B Album

New Light — Eric Bellinger

Something To Say — Cory Henry

Mood Valiant — Hiatus Kaiyote

Table For Two — Lucky Daye

Dinner Party: Dessert — Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder & Kamasi Washington

Studying Abroad: Extended Stay — Masego

Best Pop Vocal Album

Justice (Triple Chucks Deluxe) — Justin Bieber

Planet Her (Deluxe) — Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever — Billie Eilish

Positions — Ariana Grande

Sour — Olivia Rodrigo

Best Alternative Music Album

Shore — Fleet Foxes

If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power — Halsey

Jubilee — Japanese Breakfast

Collapsed In Sunbeams — Arlo Parks

Daddy’s Home — St. Vincent

See the full list of nominees in all 86 categories here.