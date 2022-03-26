Tributes pour in for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins – who has died aged 50

Tributes have poured in online for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who has sadly passed away at the age of 50.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his bandmates Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee in a statement.

They said: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.”

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

His death was announced after the band pulled out of performing at Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia.

We lost one of rock music’s greatest drummers. Our hearts go out to his family, the band, and fans around the world as we all mourn this heartbreaking loss. RIP Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins. pic.twitter.com/3jyTHl3cTK — Live Nation (@LiveNation) March 26, 2022

On March 25, festival organisers said: “It is with a broken heart that we are here to tell you some very sad news, due to a very serious medical situation, Foo Fighters will not be able to perform tonight and have canceled the rest of their South American tour.”

Taylor joined the legendary rock band in 1997, after original drummer William Goldsmith left the group.

Following the news of his death, a host of famous faces have paid tribute to him online.

. @TaylorHawkins was truly a great person and an amazing musician. My heart, my love and my condolences go out to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side – Ozzy — Ozzy Osbourne (@OzzyOsbourne) March 26, 2022

So heartbroken to hear about Taylor Hawkins’ passing, what an incredible talent, who didn’t also need to be so kind and generous and cool but was all those things too anyway. The world was so lucky to have his gifts for the time that it did, Rest In Peace — FINNEAS (@finneas) March 26, 2022

The sad news of Taylor Hawkins is such a shock to wake up to.

I didn’t know him but what I know is he was a kind and considerate man. He was a great talent and appreciated the talent of others. RIP Taylor. https://t.co/2LAA3uNKyO pic.twitter.com/V7BjQP1re8 — Joan Armatrading (@ArmatradingJoan) March 26, 2022

God bless you Taylor Hawkins. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable rock power. Rest In Peace my friend. pic.twitter.com/AkiRLF2L3e — Tom Morello (@tmorello) March 26, 2022

Taylor Hawkins might’ve been the only drummer alive who could support Dave Grohl and not make you wish Grohl was sitting behind the kit. — Stephen Thomas Erlewine (@sterlewine) March 26, 2022