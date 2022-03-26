Ad
HomeLA Showbiz

Latest Posts

Tributes pour in for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins – who has died aged 50

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

Tributes have poured in online for Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who has sadly passed away at the age of 50.

The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his bandmates Dave Grohl, Pat Smear, Nate Mendel, Chris Shiflett and Rami Jaffee in a statement.

They said: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins.”

“His musical spirit and infectious laughter will live on with all of us forever.”

“Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

His death was announced after the band pulled out of performing at Festival Estereo Picnic in Bogota, Colombia.

On March 25, festival organisers said: “It is with a broken heart that we are here to tell you some very sad news, due to a very serious medical situation, Foo Fighters will not be able to perform tonight and have canceled the rest of their South American tour.”

Taylor joined the legendary rock band in 1997, after original drummer William Goldsmith left the group.

Following the news of his death, a host of famous faces have paid tribute to him online.

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

Contact us