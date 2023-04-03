Drake reignites ‘feud’ with Kanye West by sampling Kim Kardashian in new song

Drake has appeared to take aim at Kanye West by sampling his ex Kim Kardashian in a new song.

Their feud first hit headlines in 2018, when Kanye slammed Drake for allegedly suggesting that he once hooked up with Kim in his hit song In My Feelings.

The rapper spoke out after a fan theory went viral on social media, which insinuated that the “Kiki” Drake references in the song is Kim.

While Kim insisted their rumoured hook up “never happened”, the situation sparked a years-long feud between them.

However, Kanye and Drake seemed to have settled their differences in December 2021 when they teamed up for a benefit concert in LA.

The popular musicians performed together at the star-studded event, but now it looks like there’s still animosity between them.

On the latest episode of Sound 42’s The Fry Yiy Show on SiriusXM Radio, an unreleased Drake song surfaced, which sampled Kim Kardashian talking about her decision to divorce Kanye.

Drake premiered a new song produced by BNYX, the song samples a Kim Kardashian clip where she reveals the moment she knew she wanted a divorce from Kanye Photo: nike.kd pic.twitter.com/vn2rapqQL1 — Ovrnundr (@Ovrnundr) April 1, 2023

In the track, which is reportedly titled ‘Rescue Me’, Kim can be heard saying: “I didn’t come this far, just to come this far and not be happy. Remember that.”

The audio was taken from the series finale of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in 2021.

In the song, Drake suggests that he’s ready to settle down with a woman by rapping: “I need someone to be patient with me/Someone to get money, would not take it from me.”

“Come and rescue me/Take me out the club, take me out the trap/Take me off the market, take me off the map/I’m tryna hit the group chat and tell ’em.”

Kim and Kanye finalised their divorce in November 2022, two years after she filed.

The former couple agreed on joint custody of their four children – North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 5, and Psalm, 3.

It’s since been reported that Kanye has secretly “married” Yeezy designer Bianca Censori.