Cher’s son claims he’s ‘clean and sober’ as judge denies her bid to be conservator

Cher was denied her bid to place her son Elijah Blue Allman in a conservatorship by a judge on Friday.

The 77-year-old singer petitioned the LA Superior Court last week to appoint her as her son’s temporary conservator, pleading that the 47-year-old is unable to manage the $120,000 a year he gets from his trust fund set up by his late father, rock star Gregg Allman.

The legendary singer argued that he is unable to manage his finances as a result of his drug addiction, mental health battles and physical health issues.

The mother of two fears that he is going to spend his $10,000 a month payouts on drugs and put his life in danger.

Judge Jessica Uzcategui refused to appoint Cher as Elijah’s conservator, saying that the star’s attorneys had not given him enough notice of the court action and had not shared confidential information about his case with him.

Elijah turned up at court with his wife Marieangela King, and shocked everyone as his famous mother had contested that he had gone missing.

Gabrielle Vidal, Cher’s attorney, asked the judge to waive the usual 5-day notice required to inform Elijah of the proposed conservatorship.

Cher wanted Elijah’s trust fund payments to go to a conservatorship bank account that she could monitor and pay for his day-to-day living expenses and health care.

However, Judge Uzcategui said, “I am not persuaded” noting that Elijah – who showed up in court Friday looking tanned and healthy – was given “at best less than 24 hours notice.”

The judge continued the temporary conservatorship petition to January 29 and ordered Cher’s lawyers to share any confidential information they have with her son’s legal team a week ahead of that court date.

Elijah and Marieangela recently decided to give their tumultuous, 10-year marriage another try and asked a different judge to dismiss their impending divorce action.

Meanwhile, Cher claims her daughter-in-law has been a “destructive presence” in his life and is halting efforts to have him get the help he needs with drug and mental health issues.

The Believe singer said in court documents that she has not been able to effectively communicate with Elijah on the conservatorship proposal because of his current mental state.

Her attorneys claim Elijah “is unable to form or express a preference concerning the appointment of a conservator for his estate.”

In legal documents, Cher expressed her concern and said: “All funds distributed to Elijah will immediately be spent on drugs, leaving Elijah with no assets to provide for himself and putting Elijah’s life at risk.”

Referring to Elijah’s on-again, off-again marriage in court filings she said: “Their tumultuous relationship has been marked by a cycle of drug addiction and mental health crises.”

Cher claims her son’s wife has not been “supportive of Elijah’s recovery and … actively works to keep Elijah from getting clean and sober or receiving mental health treatment that he desperately needs.”

Cher added that she was “informed and believes” Marieangela was instrumental in making moves “to check Elijah out of the treatment centre where he was receiving much-needed medical care.”