Cher, 76, confirms her romance with 36-year-old music producer: ‘Love doesn’t know math’

Cher has a new man in her life.

The Believe singer, 76, is dating 36-year-old music producer Alexander Edwards.

The ‘Goddess of Pop’ confirmed her new romance on Twitter over the weekend by sharing a photo of her beau.

One fan reacted to the post by writing: “He better be treating you like the queen you are!”

Cher replied: “LIKE A 👑”

She also confirmed that she and Alexander met at Paris Fashion Week, and that he has met her family.

The songstress also hit back at those criticizing the couple’s 40-year age gap.

She wrote: “I’m Not Defending us.Haters are Gonna Hate… Doesn’ Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone.”

In another tweet, Cher exclaimed: “Love doesn’t know math!”

Alexander was previously in a relationship with model Amber Rose, and the former couple share a three-year-old son called Slash Electric Alexander Edwards.

Cher was married to Sonny Bono, who she shares son Chaz with, from 1964 to 1975.

Sonny died in 1998 at age 62 from injuries sustained after hitting a tree while skiing.

She was later married from 1975 to 1978 to late singer Gregg Allman, who died in 2017. They share son Elijah Blue Allman.