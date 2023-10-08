Ad
Caitlyn Jenner reveals her relationship status

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed her relationship status.

The former Olympian has kept her love life out of the public eye ever since her high-profile split from Kris Jenner in 2015.

In a new interview with The Times, which was published ahead of the release of the bombshell docuseries House of Kardashian, Caitlyn confirmed she is “very much single”.

The 73-year-old said: “I’m fine. I’m not even close to looking for a relationship. I’ll never have a relationship in the future. I just don’t see that in my life. I am not looking for that.”

Kris and Caitlyn, formerly Bruce, were married between 1991 and 2015.

The former couple share two daughters – Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Earlier this week, Caitlyn revealed she and Kris “never really talk anymore”.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, Caitlyn admitted: “Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore.”

“Yeah, it’s sad. If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her and when you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others…”

“I certainly see them and we do this and that. I’m much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don’t really have any more contact with her. It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot.”

House of Kardashian is available to stream on NOW from today.

