Caitlyn Jenner reveals why she no longer speaks to ex-wife Kris

Caitlyn Jenner has revealed why she no longer speaks to her ex-wife Kris.

The estranged couple were married between 1991 and 2015.

They share two daughters – Kendall and Kylie, while Caitlyn is step-mom to Kris’ children Kourtney, Kim, Khloe and Rob.

Meanwhile, Kris is step-mom to Caitlyn’s children Burt, Cassandra, Brandon and Brody.

Speaking on ITV’s This Morning, the Olympian explained why she decided to take part in the brand new three-part tell-all series House of Kardashian.

She told co-hosts Holly Willoughby and Josie Gibson: “I wanted to protect my family. I’m a parent, I love my children… and you know the Kardashian side and a little bit of the Jenner side, but I think a lot of times in the media you get totally misrepresented, so I wanted to do it just to say first of all how much I love my kids, and second of all how proud I am of them and what they’ve been able to accomplish. It is an amazing story.”

“Kim wanted to be a celebrity and wanted to get into that world, and I told her that’s great, but you know what? Being in that world is a business and you have to treat it as a business – and there is nobody that has treated it more like a business than Kimberly.”

Caitlyn continued: “She’s worth in the $4 billion range now… she took that fame and created tremendous businesses… She’s very smart. She’s working on a law degree and is going to be a lawyer pretty soon, and sometimes that gets lost.”

Recalling when she first met her ex-wife Kris, the 73-year-old said: “I had been single for six years, and really kind of struggling with myself and who I was and how I fit into the world.”

“I was just turning 40 and met Kris on a blind date, we hit it off from day one. Was it love at first sight? Pretty close to that, yes.”

“I was totally impressed with her and how she lived her life – she had four kids, I had four kids… and we got married five and a half months later! It was very quick.”

“We had no money,” Caitlyn recalled. “We started with nothing, Kris fired the manager and said I’m going to take over… she hadn’t really done anything like that before, but she kind of knew the business game, and just started building it.”

When asked about reports that Kris isn’t happy about her part in the new documentary, the dad-of-six said: “It’s part of the game. The media will make up a lot of the controversy and try to make up a story.”

“I saw this trans person that I don’t even know, I’ve never met, that was putting me down… and that really bothered me, but that’s part of the game. Is it worth it? Yes. I’ve lived a very very good life.”

When asked what her relationship with Kris and the Kardashian clan is like now, the Olympian admitted: “Well Kris, I really never talk to anymore.”

“Yeah, it’s sad. If there’s any communication, my manager kind of talks to her and when you have as many kids as I have, you’re closer to some than you are to others…”

“I certainly see them and we do this and that. I’m much closer to the Jenner side, but Kris, I don’t really have any more contact with her.”

“It’s kind of sad because we went through a lot.”

House of Kardashian will be available to stream on NOW from Sunday, October 8.