Everything we know about the explosive House of Kardashian docu-series

The House of Kardashian docu-series will finally hit our screens this Sunday, October 8th.

The three-part documentary on the Kardashian-Jenner clan will be available to stream on NOW with a NOW Entertainment Membership – and it’s sure to ruffle some feathers.

The series will take a deep dive into one of the world’s most powerful families, featuring interviews with those closest to them – including Kris Jenner’s ex and the father of Kendall and Kylie, Caitlyn Jenner.

No other family defines our time or divides opinion quite like the Kardashians, so we’re sure this series will attract plenty of attention.

While to some they are admired as a dynasty of powerful women, inspiring girls across the planet, others have branded them untalented and morally bankrupt reality stars, who are damaging women by selling their life as a superficial fairytale.

This three-part series aims to confound expectations and challenge what society knows of the Kardashians, exploring their rise, reach and the cost that comes with being some of the most famous women on the planet.

Speaking about taking part in House of Kardashian, Caitlyn Jenner said: “I was happy to participate in the interview process to share my side which points to the strength, influence, and prowess my family has in captivating the world’s attention and keeping it over the years. I am incredibly proud of all my children and stepchildren.”

The transgender star, formerly known as Bruce, was married to Kris Jenner for 22 years before they announced their split in 2015.

Speaking on This Morning, the Olympian explained why she decided to take part in the new tell-all series, which is premiering this Sunday on NOW.

She said: “I wanted to protect my family. I’m a parent, I love my children… and you know the Kardashian side and a little bit of the Jenner side, but I think a lot of times in the media you get totally misrepresented, so I wanted to do it just to say first of all how much I love my kids, and second of all how proud I am of them and what they’ve been able to accomplish. It is an amazing story.”

“Kim wanted to be a celebrity and wanted to get into that world, and I told her that’s great, but you know what? Being in that world is a business and you have to treat it as a business – and there is nobody that has treated it more like a business than Kimberly.”

“She took that fame and created tremendous businesses… She’s very smart.

“She’s working on a law degree and is going to be a lawyer pretty soon, and sometimes that gets lost.”

With bold, entertaining story-telling, exclusive, unseen archival footage and first-hand testimony from some of those within the Kardashian-Jenner inner circle, House of Kardashian challenges the audience to think about the power and influence the family wields across many facets of society – not just popular culture.

House of Kardashian reviews what we’ve been shown, and explores society’s divided opinions about one of the most famous, and mighty, matriarchies, the world has ever seen.

The Kardashian-Jenners are well known for having a tight grip on how they choose to share their narrative with the world, which has been well-documented for years, via their multiple, long-running reality TV series.

Through thought-provoking discussion with some of those who have been part of the Kardashian-Jenner world, the series explores the family dynamic, scandal, controversial business deals and personal struggles, leaving the audience with the question: where will their huge power take them and what kind of legacy will they leave behind?

House of Kardashian is available to stream on NOW this Sunday with a NOW Entertainment Membership.