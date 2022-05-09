Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari reveals plans to wed in secret: ‘Nobody will know’

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are planning to tie the knot in secret.

The singer’s fiancé shared the news with fans on Sunday, as he posted a sweet Mother’s Day tribute to Britney, who is expecting their first child.

Sharing the same photo they used to announce their engagement, the 28-year-old wrote: “Our lives have been a real life fairytale happy mother’s day to you my soon to be queen.”

Sam then teased: “Also the big day has been set! But nobody will know until the day after.”

The news comes after Britney shared a glimpse of her wedding veil over the weekend.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 40-year-old posted a photo of her cat Wendy lying on her wedding veil.

The singer then went on a lengthy rant about her conservatorship, which was terminated last November, and teased the release of her upcoming tell-all memoir.

She wrote: “I will be honest I never spoke at all when I was younger. I think I was just shy because I can’t even stand in a room with people I don’t know, my anxiety is absolutely horrible.”

“Or maybe it was the way I was brought up… Meaning by tradition with adults you don’t speak unless your [sic] spoken to. I was extremely respectful yes ma’am and no ma’am. I honestly think I was too polite maybe the reason I was taken advantage of most of my life…”

“The secrets I’d had to hold the past 15 years I will say are honestly paralyzing. Imagine being told your whole life to be quite [sic].”

The mother-of-two continued: “Do you know how many times the people of the conservatorship would come to speak to me whispering?!? Uhhhh whats the big f***ing secret here?!”

“I want to be open, yet when I acted that way they looked at me like was I crazy, even during shows with hundreds of people underneath the stage they would talk to me in a whisper. I swear I wanted to f***ing scream!!!”

“They always came to me in their conservative stuck up of importance super f***ing official way. Uhhhhh its like geez, nobody is standing around us!!! Why the hell are we whispering??!”

“I had so many complaints I wanted to share and bring up only to be told to keep shut… but wait isn’t that what a woman of intellect is supposed to do?!? Speak up, rise to the occasion make people think.”

Britney continued: “That’s why I said before… 100 percent I’d been ripped of my woman hood in those years and that’s a long time!!! Do you know how many times I was disrespected by people even my own SUPPORT and I wanted to literally raise hell!!! Show my grit as a woman let them know they ruined it for me!!!”

“I still don’t understand how the state of Los Angeles could agree with what was done to me 4 years ago!!!”

The Toxic singer said when she finally started to question her conservatorship, “their response was cold and quick and ‘if you keep this up you know what we can do to you!!!!’ The worse response was she’s just crazy.”

“Well one of the hardest parts for me was the last 2 years before it ended. Can you imagine??? How I wanted to literally explode and show my a** but wisely created a image on Instagram the only window to the outside world showing I’m ok.”

Britney also took a dig at her younger sister Jamie Lynn Spears over her memoir Things I Should Have Said.

She wrote: “See I’m fine for the love of God please end this!!! But that was the whole thing I couldn’t talk about it or be interviewed until it was over!!! Can you imagine with my sister and her drama book and what had happened to me???”

“How I literally wanted to blow the house down meaning explode!!! And I couldn’t keep having that all in. I had waited for that moment and it almost felt like an extremely painful and cruel joke.”

“Then I started to get mad angry ALL THIS TIME!!! Then all the offers of money to tell my side of the story… all the documentaries were trash!!! I’m sure that was just ignition to move me forward but honestly I just wanted to spit in any persons face that came near me!!!!”

Britney continued: “S**t maybe now I will need a conservatorship?! I’m bat s**t f***ing crazy JUST KIDDING… well not really.”

“My book comes out the end of this year… Once it’s released not sure whats gonna happen folks!!!” she teased.

Britney has reportedly signed a $15milion deal for her tell-all memoir.

According to Page Six, the singer inked a landmark deal with publishing house Simon & Schuster for a bombshell book about her career, her “Toxic” life and her family.

A source told the outlet that “the deal is one of the biggest of all time”, and that there was a bidding war between multiple publishers over Britney’s book.

Britney announced her pregnancy in April, six months after they announced their engagement.

While it will be their first child together, the singer is already mother to sons Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15 – whom she shares with her ex-husband Kevin Federline.