Britney Spears fans believe she’s confirmed the name and gender of her baby on social media

Ciara O'Mahony
Britney Spears fans believe she’s confirmed the name and gender of her unborn baby on social media.

The 40-year-old announced on Instagram earlier this week that she’s expecting a baby with her fiancé Sam Asghari.

Eagle-eyed fans have since noticed that the singer may have given away the name and gender of their child in a cryptic post.

 

On Thursday, Britney shared a close-up snap of half her face and captioned the post with a series of eye emojis and pink heart emojis.

The mum-to-be ended the caption by writing: “ROSE!!!”

Britney’s post sent fans into a frenzy, as one commented, “It’s a girl?”

Another fan commented, “Baby Rose,” while a third asked, “Is that the babies name?”

Another fan suggested ‘Rose’ could be in relation to her lawyer Matthew Rosengart, who helped her end her nearly 14-year-long conservatorship.

The fan wrote: “Is rose ROSENGART or is rose a name for a girl?! Because omg how precious would that be!!!! Rose spears asghari!!”

The pop singer is already mother to two sons – Sean, 16, and Jayden, 15 – who she shares with ex-husband Kevin Federline.

