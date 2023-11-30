Britney Spears ‘disappointed’ in younger sister Jamie Lynn for quitting I’m A Celeb

A new report has claimed Britney Spears is “disappointed” in her younger sister Jamie Lynn for quitting I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!

On Wednesday evening, it was announced the mom-of-two had left the Australian jungle due to “medical reasons”.

The 32-year-old lasted nearly two weeks in camp with her 11 co-stars.

Insiders close to Britney have claimed Jamie Lynn had no intention of staying on I’m A Celeb for longer than 72 hours – the amount of participation time required to received the payslip.

A source told MailOnline “Britney is disappointed, but nothing surprises her anymore when it comes to her family’s unprofessional behaviour.”

“Jamie Lynn knew damn well going into this that all she had to do was last 72 hours and she was going to get paid. So that is what she did.”

“She never intended on staying any longer than this. This was just a quick paycheck for her – same as the Special Forces was.”

“Unlike her sister, Jamie Lynn does not see anything through to the end,” the source continued.

The source questioned her reason for leaving I’m A Celeb, claiming she “doesn’t have any ailments”.

They added: “Using a medical condition surely gets her off the hook without having to explain herself.”

The sisters have had a turbulent relationship over the years, and have been involved in a number of public feuds with one another.