Billy Ray Cyrus sparks engagement rumours with new girlfriend, just months after wife Tish filed for divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus has sparked engagement rumours with his new girlfriend Firerose, just months after his wife Tish Cyrus filed for divorce.

The Achy Breaky Heart singer is “believed to be engaged” to his younger girlfriend after she “was spotted with a huge diamond ring” recently, per The US Sun.

The couple worked together on a single titled New Day last year.

Billy announced his split from his wife Tish back in April, after almost 30 years together.

The former couple’s daughter Miley Cyrus has reportedly “cut contact” with her father amid an ongoing “feud” that stemmed from their split.

“Billy is ­happier than he has been in a long time with ­Firerose,” a source told the outlet. “There had been problems in his marriage for a while. He and Tish have been on and off for the best part of a decade, but things had been over for some time before the announcement in April.”

“Not everyone sees his decision to move on so quickly in the same light though. There has been some tension with Miley, which is sad to see, but everyone is hopeful that they will be able to get over it soon enough. Thankfully his other kids do not ­have an issue with him and he has just collaborated with his youngest, Noah, on a song.”

Billy Ray and Tish share five children – Brandi, 35, Trace, 33, Miley, 29, Braison, 28, and Noah, 22.

Not much is known about the singer’s new flame Firerose; however, according to a 2021 report from Main Street Nashville, she was born and raised in Sydney, Australia and moved to LA At the age of 19.