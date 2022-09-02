Miley Cyrus ‘cuts contact’ with father Billy Ray amid ongoing ‘feud’

Miley Cyrus has reportedly “cut contact” with her father Billy Ray Cyrus amid an ongoing “feud”.

According to The Sun, the pair clashed after Billy announced his split from Miley’s mom Tish back in April, after almost 30 years together.

Miley and Billy have since unfollowed each other on Instagram.

A source told the outlet: “Miley is all about peace but she didn’t agree with some things that her father has done. It has really escalated and they are not on good terms.”

“There were words exchanged over what ­happened towards the end of Billy and Tish’s marriage, and since then, but they clearly see things very differently.”

“Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FAN PAGE (@mileymileys)

“The rest of the family are hoping it will blow over soon and they will be able to make up, but Billy and Miley are both upset,” the source continued.

Miley and Billy Ray famously played the onscreen father and daughter duo in Hannah Montana.

However, back in 2011 he admitted they drifted apart when the series ended, adding: “It destroyed my family. I’ll tell you right now, the damn show destroyed my family.”

“I’d take it back in a second. For my family to be here and just everybody to be OK, safe and sound and happy and normal would have been fantastic. Heck, yeah!”