Billie Lourd expecting second child with husband Austen Rydell

Billie Lourd is expecting her second child with her husband Austen Rydell.

The actress, 30, debuted her baby bump at the world premiere of her upcoming film Ticket to Paradise in London on Wednesday.

Billie posed in a sequin pink dress with tulle sleeves, while her husband was by her side in a suit.

Congratulations to Billie Lourd, who has announced her second pregnancy with Austen Rydell! 🍼 pic.twitter.com/Rzbz8u2QUc — The AHS Zone (@ahszone) September 7, 2022

Billie and Austen were first romantically linked in 2015, and they announced their engagement in June 2020.

The couple tied the knot in Mexico in March 2020, and welcomed their first child together in September that same year – a son named Kingston.

Billie is the daughter of legendary Star Wars actress Carrie Fisher, who died of a heart attack on December 27, 2016.