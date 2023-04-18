Bill Hader confirms romance with popular actress and comedian – after splitting from Anna Kendrick

Bill Hader has confirmed he’s dating actress Ali Wong, after splitting from Anna Kendrick last year.

Following months of speculation, the actor’s rep told Entertainment Tonight that the pair are an item.

The 40-year-old is a popular stand-up comedian, and has also starred in the film Always Be My Maybe, and most recently appeared in Netflix’s hit comedy drama Beef.

The news comes after Bill recently referenced his “girlfriend” in a recent interview, but didn’t name his significant other.

“My girlfriend and I were just figuring out that I haven’t had a vacation in 10 years,” he told Collider.

“I went with her to San Francisco, but that doesn’t really count. So, I’m going to have a vacation.”

Ali hasn’t been linked to another man since she split from her husband of eight years, Justin Hakuta, last year.

The actress shares two kids with her ex Mari, 7, and Nikki, 5.

Meanwhile, Bill shares daughters Hannah, 13, Harper, 10, and Hayley, 8, with his ex-wife Maggie Carey.

The former couple called it quits in 2017 after 11 years of marriage, and Bill has since dated actresses Rachel Bilson and Anna Kendrick.

Bill and Anna dated for over a year and a half before they split last summer.