Big Sean and Jhené Aiko expecting first child together

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are expecting their first child together.

In photos published by TMZ, Jhené was spotted debuting her baby bump while out in Beverly Hills on Saturday with her rapper beau.

The couple first started dating in 2016, and briefly split in 2019.

While this will be Big Sean’s first child, Jhene Aiko shares a daughter with singer O’Ryan.

