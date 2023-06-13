Beyoncé ‘given a secret tour’ of hit Netflix show set

Beyoncé has reportedly been given a secret tour of the Bridgerton set.

Netflix bosses are said to have contacted the singer after learning she’s a huge fan of the show.

The 41-year-old was reportedly invited to set while she was performing the London leg of her Renaissance world tour.

A source told The UK Sun: “The set was placed on lockdown for her visit and everyone involved was told not to breathe a word.”

“It was a huge moment for the cast and crew. She asked lots of questions and was really interested.”

“Everyone was saying afterwards they were struck by how lovely and down-to-earth she was.”

Beyoncé performed five nights in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium earlier this month.

The singer’s daughter Blue Ivy wowed audiences as she joined her mother on stage for a number of her London shows.

The 11-year-old also performed in Paris and Barcelona.

On both occasions, Jay-Z was ever the doting father and husband as he watched on from the audience.

