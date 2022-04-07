Avril Lavigne announces engagement to Mod Sun after one year of dating

Avril Lavigne has announced her engagement to Mod Sun after one year of dating.

The singer shared the happy news on Instagram on Thursday evening, revealing her beau popped the question in Paris last month.

She wrote: “Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours 🤍💍🥂Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022.”

Mod Sun also shared the news on his Instagram, writing: “The day we met I knew you were the one. Together forever til our days are done.”

“I had a dream where I proposed in paris. I pulled out a ring + asked you to wear it. I was on one knee as I looked in your eyes. You’re too beautiful for my words to describe.”

“I grabbed your hand + took one last breath…I said ‘will you marry me?’ + she said ‘yes’. I love you Avril.”

The Sk8ter Boi singer, 37, and her fiancé, whose real name Derek Ryan Smith, met in 2020 while working on music together and they began dating that November.