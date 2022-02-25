AnnaLynne McCord mocked for reciting bizarre poem to Vladimir Putin amid Ukraine invasion

AnnaLynne McCord has been mocked online for reciting a bizarre poem to Vladimir Putin, amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The 34-year-old posted a poem condemning Russia’s president on Twitter, which has since gone viral.

In the video, the actress said: “If I was your mother, you would have been so loved, held in the arms of joyous light.”

Dear Mister President Vladimir Putin… pic.twitter.com/LbDFBHVWJf — AnnaLynne McCord (@IAMannalynnemcc) February 24, 2022

“If I was your mother, the world would have been warm. If I was your mother, if the world was cold, I’d have died to make you warm.”

“I’d have died to protect you from the unjust; the violence; the terror; the uncertainty. I would have died to give you life.”

The poem didn’t go down well with social media users, as many people branded the actress’ poem “ridiculous” and “self indulgent”.

One user said: “Calm down. There’s no need to torture people using cringe as a weapon.”

US TV presenter Meghan McCain also gave her opinion on AnnaLynne’s poem saying: “I’m not sure if this is meant to be a parody or truly everyone in Hollywood is just out of their minds.”

“But thank you to this actress lady for making me smile for the first time in 24 hours. Nailed it girl, wars over.”

Not everyone was negative however, as one user commented: “If you actually listen to her words rather than just making snap judgments, her point is that blind allegiance to a country and power is an ego’s attempt at a replacement for emotional needs that were not met. And she’s right.”