A$AP Rocky apologises to fan after jumping over her ahead of the 2023 Met Gala

A$AP Rocky has apologised to a fan after jumping over her.

The incident took place on Monday night outside the Carlyle Hotel in New York City ahead of the 2023 Met Gala.

The starstruck fan, whose name is Maddy, took to Twitter to share a selfie after the rapper messed up her hair and glasses.

Maddy tweeted: “A$AP Rocky just literally jumped over me.”

The rapper, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, quoted tweeted the selfie and wrote: “LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART”.

Maddy has also updated her Twitter bio to hilariously include: “A$AP jump over me at the met gala”.

LOL MY FAULT $WEETHEART https://t.co/hrQmeHosBL — LORD FLACKO JODYE II (@asvpxrocky) May 2, 2023

A$AP and his partner Rihanna, who are expecting their second child together, arrived fashionably late to the Met Gala on Monday night.

The singer stepped out at the star-studded fundraiser in a stunning white Valentino dress which featured a flower-adorned cape and a dramatic train, and her rapper beau wore a Gucci suit jacket and a kilt.

Fans are convinced that because Rihanna’s dress resembled a wedding dress, that the couple have secretly tied the knot.

It comes after a Page Six source “revealed” Rihanna and A$AP’s plans to “elope in secret” or have a “low-key” wedding in LA “followed by a big celebration bash”.

Rihanna and A$AP were first linked in 2020.

The couple finally confirmed their romance in May 2021, with A$AP gushing about his girlfriend in an interview with GQ magazine, saying: “The love of my life. My lady. [Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, last May.

At the Super Bowl back in February, Rihanna sensationally announced they are now expecting baby number two.