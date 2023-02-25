Rihanna set to ‘delay’ new music as she ‘prepares to marry A$AP Rocky’

Rihanna is reportedly set to delay the release of her new music as she prepares to marry A$AP Rocky.

The Barbados native sent fans into a frenzy with her iconic Super Bowl performance earlier this month.

Following her musical comeback with her track Lift Me Up, fans had been hoping she would answer their wishes and release new music soon.

However, a source has since claimed that Rihanna is set to delay the release of her new music to focus on marrying her beau A$AP.

They alleged: “Throwing a wedding and having another baby are Rihanna’s main focus at the moment. Agreeing to do the Super Bowl definitely reinvigorated her love of performing, but it still doesn’t compare to what she has at home.”

“Luckily, A$AP’s on board, too. Rihanna and A$AP can’t wait to get hitched.”

Rihanna’s alleged wedding plans could be low-key, as the source revealed the couple might be “eloping in secret, or having something low-key in LA now, followed by a big celebration bash next year.”

The source added: “She wants it to be in Barbados, a super glam event, but she also wants to be able to run around barefoot. Guests who attend can expect to dine on delicious island food while listening to live music.”

Rihanna and A$AP, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Mayers, were first linked in 2020.

The couple finally confirmed their romance in May 2021, with A$AP gushing about his girlfriend in an interview with GQ magazine.

He said at the time: “The love of my life. My lady. [Relationships are] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones. I think when you know, you know. She’s the One.”

The couple welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, last May.

At the Super Bowl earlier this month, Rihanna sensationally announced they are now expecting baby number two.