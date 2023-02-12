Gossies 2023: Model of the Year – sponsored by Heartbreak Social Club

The Gossies 2023 will return on March 4th, with new host Muireann O’Connell as our ringmaster.

The awards ceremony will once again take place at The Convention Centre in Dublin, and this year’s show stopping theme is the Circus.

The full show will be broadcast on our YouTube channel on March 5th, so you can watch all the winner’s speeches, the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

As the biggest night in Irish showbiz, a host of stars across TV, radio, music, and social media will be awarded across 19 categories.

Our Model of the Year category honours the best in the Irish modelling industry, including well-known faces and some newer names.

Whether they’re dominating the catwalk, landing huge beauty campaigns or modelling the latest trends on TV – these nominees know how to strut their stuff.

Vote for Model of the Year, sponsored by Heartbreak Social Club, below:

Voting for The Gossies 2023 closes on February 26th at midnight.