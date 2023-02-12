Ad
Gossies 2023: Best Male TV Presenter

The Gossies 2023 will return on March 4th, with new host Muireann O’Connell as our ringmaster.

The awards ceremony will once again take place at The Convention Centre in Dublin, and this year’s show stopping theme is the Circus.

The full show will be broadcast on our YouTube channel on March 5th, so you can watch all the winner’s speeches, the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

Our brand partners for The Gossies 2023

As the biggest night in Irish showbiz, a host of stars across TV, radio, music, and social media will be awarded across 19 categories.

We’re blessed with a host of talented presenters in the Irish entertainment industry.

Whether they’re hosting our favourite morning shows, or fronting major primetime television, we always love seeing these familiar faces on our screens.

For for Best Male TV Presenter below:

Voting for The Gossies 2023 closes on February 26th at midnight.

