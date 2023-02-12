Gossies 2023: Best Celebrity Stylist – sponsored by eBay Ireland

The Gossies 2023 will return on March 4th, with new host Muireann O’Connell as our ringmaster.

The awards ceremony will once again take place at The Convention Centre in Dublin, and this year’s show stopping theme is the Circus.

The full show will be broadcast on our YouTube channel on March 5th, so you can watch all the winner’s speeches, the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

As the biggest night in Irish showbiz, a host of stars across TV, radio, music, and social media will be awarded across 19 categories.

Once again, we are honouring the country’s best celebrity stylists this year.

Whether they’re styling celebrities for magazine shoots, or showcasing the latest trends on TV – these nominees are experts when it comes to putting an outfit together.

Vote for Best Celebrity Stylist, sponsored by eBay Ireland, below:

eBay is the world’s online marketplace; a place for buyers and sellers to come together and buy or sell almost anything, connecting people and building communities in more than 190 markets around the world.

eBay‘s marketplace uplifts and brings people together. The pioneers, the collectors, the dreamers, the artists, the givers, the fans, the treasure hunters, the college students, the technologists who innovate for our customers, the innovators, the retirees, the people making a difference for sellers every day, the family-owned businesses, the side-hustlers, the small-scale entrepreneurs with big dreams.

The magic of eBay is how we connect people and build communities to create economic opportunity for all.

Voting for The Gossies 2023 closes on February 26th at midnight.