Gossies 2023: Best Actor – sponsored by NOW

The Gossies 2023 will return on March 4th, with new host Muireann O’Connell as our ringmaster.

The awards ceremony will once again take place at The Convention Centre in Dublin, and this year’s show stopping theme is the Circus.

The full show will be broadcast on our YouTube channel on March 5th, so you can watch all the winner’s speeches, the glitz and glam from the red carpet, and all the laughs in between.

As the biggest night in Irish showbiz, a host of stars across TV, radio, music, and social media will be awarded across 19 categories.

It’s been a huge year for Irish acting talent, as they’ve been dominating awards season both at home and abroad.

From Barry Keoghan, Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson’s incredible acting in The Banshees of Inisherin; to Daryl McCormack’s breakout role in Good Luck To You, Leo Grande – these actors truly belong on the silver screen.

Vote for Best Actor, sponsored by NOW, below:

Voting for The Gossies 2023 closes on February 26th at midnight.