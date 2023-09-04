Catrice Cosmetics unveil stunning new collection – featuring amazing dupe for premium beauty product

Catrice Cosmetics have unveiled their stunning new Autumn Winter 2023 collection.

The collection features the perfect dupe for a well-known face illuminating fluid at a fraction of the price.

The Soft Glam Filter Fluid, which is set to become Catrice Cosmetic’s new cult product, creates a filter effect in real life for a perfected and radiant complexion – effortlessly enhancing your natural beauty.

The Soft Glam Filter Fluid is a true all-rounder, as it can be applied alone, as a primer under or over make-up, or to set targeted highlights.

The formula also contains vitamin E and squalane, which nourishes and hydrates the skin.

Like the rest of the collection, the Soft Glam Filter Fluid is not only made with high quality ingredients, but it is also super affordable to suit every budget.

At just €8.95, this long-lasting and multi-functional product is sure to sell out fast!

Another must-try product from the collection is the Melted Sun Cream Bronzer (€5.95) – which is easy to apply and blend for a sunkissed complexion.

We also love the Glossin’ Glow Tinted Lip Oil (€4.95), the Hydro Hyaluronic Face Mist (€5.50), the Curl It Volume & Curl Mascara (€6.50), and the Colour & Fix Brow Gel Mascara (€4.50).

One of the most affordable makeup brands in Ireland, Catrice Cosmetics are proudly cruelty-free and have an array of vegan products across the range.

The full collection can be found in pharmacies and Penneys stores nationwide, and on the Catrice Cosmetics website.