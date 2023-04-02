5 must-have beauty products to give your skin a gorgeous glow

The days are getting longer and the weather is getting warmer, which means summertime is just around the corner.

If you’re looking to give your skin a gorgeous glow for the summer months ahead, you’re going to want to keep reading.

We’ve rounded up five stunning products to use over your tan that will leave you looking like a golden goddess. Take a look:

The Radiant Glow Skin Perfector – BPerfect Cosmetics

The Radiant Glow Skin Perfector from the BPerfect X Ekin-Su collection was designed to airbrush the skin and create an effortlessly dewy look in seconds.

The liquid illuminator contains light reflecting pigments and skin optimising ingredients to ensure that your skin is flawless, nourished and hydrated with Hyaluronic Acid, Vitamin E and Camellia Oil.

It can be worn alone on your skin to give it a beautiful glow, mixed in with your foundation for a dewy youthful complexion, or on top of your makeup as a gorgeous highlighter. You can also use it on your body to give your tan that extra bit of wow-factor.

You can buy the BPerfect x Ekin-Su Radiant Glow Skin Perfector for just €19.95 here.

Sally Hansen Airbrush Legs Illuminator Highlighter Golden Glow

This product is like makeup for your body, and will leave your legs looking sleek and elongated.

The hydrating formula blends easily, glides on smoothly, and dries quickly. What more could you want?

Pop the product to your legs with the rollerball application for an instant golden glow and flawless looking skin.

Buy it for €12.99 here.

Champagne Glaze Liquid Silk – Kash Beauty

Liquid Silk by Kash Beauty is a versatile face and body illuminator.

The best-selling product helps to smoothen and perfect your skin, and it works especially well over fake tan.

Apply to your cheekbones, collarbones, chest, or even your legs for a fabulous glow. Thank us later!

Buy it for €21.95 here.

Bellamianta’s Illuminating Bronzing Powder

If you haven’t tried out the Bellamianta Bronzing Powder yet, this is your sign to buy it.

It is designed to enhance your natural beauty by giving your skin a beautiful, golden glow.

Use it on your face or body with a Luxury Kabuki Brush for a gorgeous sun-kissed look this spring/summer.

You can buy it for €25 here.

Lottie London’s Body Glow

This is another must-have product to elevate your tan.

Body Glow by Lottie London is an instant, body illuminator formulated with shimmer pigments.

It is available in two shades, Champagne and Bronze, and is easy to apply using the brand’s Vegan Face & Body Brush.

You can buy it from ASOS for €17.99 here.