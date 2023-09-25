What is the ‘luteal phase’ and why is it trending on TikTok?

We don’t know about you, but our TikTok FYPs are currently flooded with videos about the “luteal phase”.

In fact, the hashtag #lutealphase currently has over 71.6million views on the social media platform.

But what exactly is the luteal phase?

The luteal phase is part of the menstrual cycle, and it comes before menstruation and after ovulation. It begins around day 15 of a 28-day cycle, and it ends when you get your period.

The luteal phase prepares your uterus for pregnancy by thickening the uterine lining.

Not everyone experiences symptoms during their luteal phase, but a lot of people experience PMS during the latter stage as their progesterone levels decrease.

These symptoms can include mood swings, bloating, break-outs, fatigue, and changes in your appetite.

So, why is the luteal phase trending on TikTok right now?

It all began when a TikTok user named Sam Doll (@sam_d0ll) spoke about how “horrifying” the luteal phase is in a now-viral video.

She said: “So, you’re telling me that all women have the thing where you wake up ugly one day out of nowhere? Truly thought that only happened to me.”

“You don’t understand the relief I felt initially when I found out that it was everybody, but then sinister thoughts followed, and guys, I’m not happy with what I’m about to say.”

“When I woke up this morning and looked in the mirror and saw an 85-year-old woman that grew up in trenches. I thought, ‘Interesting. I don’t remember going to war.’”

“Then I realised, ‘Oh no, it’s that phenomenon that’s happening where I’m suddenly the ugliest person I’ve ever heard of.’”

Sam then explained that she went scrolling for answers on TikTok, and found out about the luteal phase – which she joked was a time that women turn “insane.”

She went on to say: “During this phase, our hormones are plummeting, and all of a sudden we’re irritable, and we’re bloated, and our faces are like different shapes, and we’re mean as hell. I feel fat, but also so, so, so hungry.”

“Isn’t evolution supposed to benefit us?… Like what the hell does a luteal phase do for anybody? Good God, what a benefit. For two weeks, she’s angry at everyone and can’t stop eating, but still thinks she’s fat and also by the way there’s a genetic flaw where she won’t remember this two weeks later when it happens again.”

“Who is that benefiting? Darwin? The men? Is it? Don’t say it benefits men. Don’t tell me I evolved for men,” the writer added.

Sam’s video, which was uploaded last week, now has a whopping 6.6million views – and people have been sharing their experiences with the luteal phase in the comment section.

One wrote: “The luteal phase should be illegal,” while a second penned: “I’m at the end of my luteal phase. it’s been ABSOLUTE HELL. Mentally it’s SO DRAINING.”

