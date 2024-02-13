Last Minute Valentine’s Day Date Ideas

Valentine’s Day has crept up on all of us this year and the panic to organise the perfect date for tomorrow has officially begun.

Couples all around the world are stressing as they try to decipher how big or small their partner has gone for the “Hallmark Holiday.”

So, if you want to avoid gift-giving this year and instead blow your partner out of the water with a thoughtful shared experience then this is for you.

Recreate Your Firsts

Every couple loves to reminisce about the first time they met, so why not take a walk down memory lane and recreate it?

If you met your partner in Coppers nightclub then you should put your dancing shoes back on and step back in time for old time’s sake.

If recreating your first magic moment is not possible then why not try another first? You could recreate the first place you went on a walk or went for breakfast, or drinks, etc. Being back in your “old haunts” could reignite a spark between you and some funny conversation about the “good old days.”

Take A Day Off Together

Valentine’s Day falls on a Wednesday this year so why not celebrate hump day by both taking the day off work and spending time together.

Nothing starts the day off better than a well-deserved lie-in, you could cook breakfast together and spend the day chilling out and reconnecting.

You could end the day by ordering a takeout, or cooking for each other and then snuggling in bed to watch your favourite movie or TV show.

Book A Spa Day

Why not treat you and your S.O. to a pamper day filled with luxury?

There are amazing spas all around the country and so many will be offering brilliant discounts for the people who are lastminute.com to ease the stress!

Going to a spa will help you to leave the worries of your everyday lives behind for a few hours as you unwind with a head massage or facial… or maybe both!

Make A Scrapbook

Scrapbooking is a wholesome activity for you and your partner to do this Valentine’s Day!

Print out whatever pictures you like whether it be snaps of the two of you together or some scenic shots from your holidays- the world is your oyster!

This activity will be fun as you are transported through time and scrapbook all of your blasts from the past together.

Go To A Comedy Club

The saying “laugh the pants off you” doesn’t exist for no reason!

Comedy and humour are the best ways to bond with someone and where better to find it than a comedy club?

There are so many comedy venues around the country, and many pubs nowadays host a comedy night every week- look into it as no doubt there is one right on your doorstep!

Cocktail Making Class

Cocktail-making classes are all the rage in the last few months and people seem to love them.

If you and your partner are thinking of going for drinks on the 14th, why not jazz your plans up a little bit and try your hand at making the cocktails instead?

Learning a new skill is always a good idea, especially when the skill is the art of cocktail making!

Roe & Co Distillery are offering a Valentine’s Day Special- more info can be found here.

Candlelight Orchestra

There are few things more romantic than being serenaded surrounded by candlelight, so why not book an evening for two at the Candlelight Orchestra on February 14th?

The concert promises to bring the magic of a live, multi-sensory musical experience to the awe-inspiring St Andrew’s Parish Church.

You can purchase tickets for the romantic experience here, where you will listen to iconic love songs from start to finish.

Some of the classic love ballads included on the setlist are: All You Need Is Love from Love Actually, Can You Feel the Love Tonight? from The Lion King, La Vie En Rose from Midnight In Paris and so many more.

Buy S*x Toys For Each Other

Sex can become monotonous when you are living with someone or dating them for a long time, so why not spice things up and buy s*x toys for each other?

You and your partner could go into an adult store separately and pick up something you think the other would like.

The anticipation of seeing what your significant other has chosen for you is sure to add an extra layer of excitement to your night!

Take A Pottery Class

If you want a go at recreating the most romantic scene in film history, then why not book a pottery class for you and your beau?

Give Demi Moore and Patrick Swayze a run for their money as you bond over your masterpiece in the making.

There are pottery classes all around the country so get in touch and have your Hollywood moment!

Get Vulnerable

You may chat with your partner every day but do you really talk?

Setting some time aside to have a deep meaningful conversation with your partner will be sure to help you both to connect.

If you struggle with emotional intimacy or just don’t know where to start then you could look up questions online, or purchase the We’re Not Really Strangers card game online.

This card game promises to deepen your relationship by giving 150 meaningful questions and prompts for you and your partner to ask each other.

Book A Night Away In A Hotel

Spending a night away in a hotel has been proven to work wonders for relationships that need a bit of spice.

Upon arrival, you will begin to let loose as you enjoy a night away from your to-do lists and ordinary routines.

Why not treat yourself and your partner by ordering room service, watching a movie, reading together, or doing whatever says “quality time” to you and your partner?

Go For A Picnic

If the weather is on your side then why not plan a scenic picnic for you and your partner?

You can make this activity as cheap or as expensive as you want, grab a blanket or towel from home and a few tealights and the decor is finished!

If you are on a budget you could pre-prepare some food at home like a fruit bowl or sandwiches and if you want to go all out, you could order takeout to your location!

If the weather isn’t what you had hoped, then you can also have an indoor picnic! It may sound silly but the effort put into a romantic picnic at home would be sure to earn you some brownie points!

Glamorous Night Out

It can be easy to forget the “fun” or “glamorous” sides of your personality if you’re in a long-term relationship or living with your partner.

An easy way to bring this side of you to the forefront again would be getting dolled up and having a night out on the town.

Although you may prefer going out with friends to let loose, spending a night on the dancefloor with your partner might reignite a spark for you both.

At-Home Spa Day

If you don’t want to splurge on an expensive spa day this year, then why not bring the spa to you?

An at-home spa day is a super inexpensive activity that takes minimal effort but results in a maximum reward.

Dimming the lights, lighting candles and playing tranquil music will help to transform your space when trying to achieve a spa-like vibe.

If your partner’s love language is physical touch then an at-home facial or massage will be their dream way to spend the day.

Take Personality Tests

Although we know our partners better than anyone else, it can often feel like this isn’t the case at times.

Couples can clash when their needs aren’t met or their personalities start clashing, so getting to know your partner on a deeper level is sure to help with that.

There are thousands of personality tests out there but a few good ones to start with are the Myers-Briggs test, the Attachment Style Quiz and the Love Language Quiz.

If you and your partner feel comfortable sharing your results, you can read over them and begin to better understand each other.