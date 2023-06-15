PICS: Well-known personalities step out for sunny Taste of Dublin launch

Lovers of food, culture and fashion descended on the Iveagh Garden’s today for the exclusive launch of Taste of Dublin 2023.

The vibrant FREENOW VIP Suite provided the perfect backdrop for a beautiful summer celebration where guests sipped champagne in the glorious sunshine.

With everything from mouth-watering food and tantalising summer cocktails, to chocolate making and disco dancing, there really is something for everyone at this year’s event which has a renewed focus on spotlighting the recent cultural explosion in Irish food innovation.

Well-known personalities spotted enjoying the afternoon included actress and TV presenter Caroline Morahan, who had just flown in from Los Angeles to celebrate her father’s birthday.

Also seen enjoying the launch festivities were Louise McSharry, James Kavanagh, James Patrice and influencer and stylist Clémentine MacNeice.

Broadcaster Laura Woods together with Taste of Dublin CEO Jo Mathews also announced the annual ‘Best in Taste Awards’.

Over the course of the weekend, the event is expecting more than 35,000 people to attend and partake in the culinary delights on offer.

Over 10,000 glasses of champagne will be consumed, 80,000 dishes will be served and more than 50 Irish producers will feature as part of this year’s festival.

A limited number of tickets are still available from tasteofdublin.ie.