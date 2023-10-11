Ad
PICS: Well-known faces step out at the Irish premiere of Leonardo DiCaprio’s new film

Picture Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
A host of well-known faces stepped out at the Irish premiere of Leonardo DiCaprio’s new film ‘Killers of the Flower Moon’ the Lighthouse Cinema in Dublin on Tuesday evening.

The film, which was directed by the legendary Martin Scorsese and also stars Robert De Niro and Lily Gladstone, is based on the David Grann’s best selling book.

Set in 1920s Oklahoma, the film tracks the suspicious murders of members of the Osage Nation – who became some of the richest people in the world overnight after oil was discovered underneath their land.

Stepping out on the red carpet ahead of the special screening were Fair City actress Lyndsey Anne Mulvey and her new husband Karl Bowe, TV presenter Jenny Buckley, and radio presenters Andrea Gilligan and Clint Drieberg.

Other well-known names in attendance included photographer Evan Doherty and his girlfriend Jenny Claffey, influencer Grace Mongey, stylist Triona McCarthy and her husband Will White, and Apprentice star Pamela Laird.

Check out the photos below:

Andrea Gilligan pictured at the special review screening of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Amy Creighton pictured at the special preview screening of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Karl Bowe and his wife Lynsey Anne Mulvey pictured at the special preview screening of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Triona McCarthy and husband Will White pictured at the special preview screening of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Triona McCarthy pictured at the special preview screening of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Sara Jane Foster pictured at the special preview screening of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Paulina Chmielecka pictured at the special preview screening of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Pamela Laird pictured at the special preview screening of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Lynsey Anne Mulvey pictured at the special preview screening of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Karl Bowe and his wife Lynsey Anne Mulvey pictured at the special preview screening of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Karl Bowe pictured at the special preview screening of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Jenny Claffey pictured at the special preview screening of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Jenny Buckley pictured at the special preview screening of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Grace Mongey and Lyndsy O Reilly pictured at the special preview screening of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Evan Doherty and Jenny Claffey pictured at the special preview screening of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
David Mitchell and Clint Drieberg pictured at the special preview screening of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Ciara Glynn pictured at the special preview screening of Killers of the Flower Moon at the Lighthouse Cinema,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
