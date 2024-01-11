Ad
HomePhotos

Latest Posts

PICS: Stars step out for the premiere of Mean Girls: The Movie Musical

Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

A host of Irish stars stepped out for the premiere of Mean Girls: The Movie Musical on Wednesday evening.

The event naturally featured a pink carpet at Dublin’s Stella Cinema in Rathmines.

Famous faces who stunned in their best pink fits included Adam Fogarty, Ayo Fierce, Lauren Whelan, Sarah Jane Foster, Emma Nolan, Pamela Laird and Michele McGrath.

Adam Fogarty at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Pamela Laird at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Kerri Nicole Blanc and Michele McGrath at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Lauren Whelan at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

The new twist on the modern classic, sees new student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) being welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called, ‘The Plastics,’ ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).

However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.

As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.

Brendan O Loughlin and Rebecca Shekleton at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Conor Behan at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Tom Hyland at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Fionnuala Jones at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Lorna Spaine at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Dylatrix and Regina George at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Mary Clare Fitzpatrick at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Danielle Websdale at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Ayo Fierce at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Monika Klinaviciute at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Carla Piera Fitzgerald at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Clint Drieberg and David Mitchell at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Emma Nolan at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Sarah Jane Foster at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Regina George at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Paul Ryder at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Ciara Swan at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Ciara Swan and Dillon St Paul at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Dillon St Paul at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Nia Gallagher at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Dylatrix at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Ellen Garvey and Niamh Shipley at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Carla Murphy and Robyn Tobin at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Kathryn O Brien and Nadia Sayers at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Olga Galek at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Deirdre Molumby at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Kibby at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Kara Heriot at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Emma Nolan and Michaela Hayes at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Aisling Mannion and Sarah Talbot at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Nicole Scully at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Sophie Fleming at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Clodagh O Hagan at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy
Michelle Cregan and Alan Scanlon at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Zeinab Elguzouli at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin.
Picture Brian McEvoy

Ad
Aoife Butler
Aoife Butler

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
129.4k Followers
Follow

Contact us