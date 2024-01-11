PICS: Stars step out for the premiere of Mean Girls: The Movie Musical

A host of Irish stars stepped out for the premiere of Mean Girls: The Movie Musical on Wednesday evening.
The event naturally featured a pink carpet at Dublin’s Stella Cinema in Rathmines.
Famous faces who stunned in their best pink fits included Adam Fogarty, Ayo Fierce, Lauren Whelan, Sarah Jane Foster, Emma Nolan, Pamela Laird and Michele McGrath.
Adam Fogarty at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Pamela Laird at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Kerri Nicole Blanc and Michele McGrath at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Lauren Whelan at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
The new twist on the modern classic, sees new student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) being welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called, ‘The Plastics,’ ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika).
However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs.
As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.
Brendan O Loughlin and Rebecca Shekleton at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Conor Behan at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Tom Hyland at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Fionnuala Jones at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Lorna Spaine at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Dylatrix and Regina George at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Mary Clare Fitzpatrick at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Danielle Websdale at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Ayo Fierce at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Monika Klinaviciute at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Carla Piera Fitzgerald at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Clint Drieberg and David Mitchell at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Emma Nolan at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Sarah Jane Foster at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Regina George at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Paul Ryder at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Ciara Swan at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Ciara Swan and Dillon St Paul at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Dillon St Paul at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Nia Gallagher at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Dylatrix at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Ellen Garvey and Niamh Shipley at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Carla Murphy and Robyn Tobin at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Kathryn O Brien and Nadia Sayers at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Olga Galek at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Deirdre Molumby at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Kibby at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Kara Heriot at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Emma Nolan and Michaela Hayes at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Aisling Mannion and Sarah Talbot at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Nicole Scully at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Sophie Fleming at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Clodagh O Hagan at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Michelle Cregan and Alan Scanlon at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy
Zeinab Elguzouli at the Irish Premiere of Mean Girls at the Stella Rathmines ,Dublin. Picture Brian McEvoy