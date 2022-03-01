PICS: Stars line out for special screening of The Batman at Cineworld

A host of well-known faces stepped out for a special screening of The Batman on Monday night.

Starring Robert Pattinson as the caped crusader, the film’s star-studded cast also includes Zoe Kravitz as Selina Kyle (aka Catwoman), Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and Paul Dano as the infamous villain The Riddler.

Held at Dublin’s Cineworld, stars spotted on the red carpet included Holly Carpenter and her boyfriend Jamie Hunt, Greg O’Shea, Missy Keating, Jake Carter, Kevin McGahern, and Stephen Byrne.

The film sees Batman venturing into Gotham City’s underworld when a sadistic killer leaves behind a trail of cryptic clues.

As the evidence begins to lead closer to home and the scale of the perpetrator’s plans become clear, he must forge new relationships, unmask the culprit and bring justice to the abuse of power and corruption that has long plagued the metropolis.

The Batman opens in cinemas nationwide this Friday, March 4th.