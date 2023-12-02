PICS: Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu steps out to open BPerfect Cosmetics megastore in Galway

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and a host of familiar faces, stepped out to open the BPerfect Cosmetics megastore in Galway.
The state-of-the-art megastore located in Eyre Square Shopping Centre has been opened just in time for Christmas!
The impressive opening featured an event space dedicated to Masterclasses and interactive features, including the imminent arrival of state-of-the-art hair diagnostics cameras that will revolutionise your beauty routine.
Love Island Star Ekin-Su Culculoglu pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Michelle Regazzoli-Stone pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Erin McGregor pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Savannah Bergin pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
The dazzling new store is not just another makeup haven; it’s a beauty extravaganza featuring the brand’s first fully fitted-out store, complete with a cutting-edge base bar for shoppers to try.
BPerfect Cosmetics houses an array of luxury brands, making it a one-stop beauty destination like no other.
Brands such as Voduz for luxurious haircare, the sensational MRS Glam by Michelle
Regazzoli Stone, and international favourites such as P. Louise, HNB Cosmetics, Pink Honey, Jeffrey Star can all be found in store.
Joanna Clusky pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Ally McGinn pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Mary Lee pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Annie O’Dea, Savannah Bergin, Erin Lally and Courtney Casey pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Laura Broderick pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Fiona Morgan-Cole pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Gillian Duggan pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Mandy Maher pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Mandy Maher and Gillian Duggan pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Brendan McDowell pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Courtney Casey pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Annie O’Dea pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Pamela Uba pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Love Island Star Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Brendan McDowell pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Love Island Star Ekin-Su Culculoglu meets baby Sophie Ross at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Love Island Star Ekin-Su Culculoglu meets baby Sophie Ross at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
The opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Love Island Star Ekin-Su Culculoglu pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Love Island Star Ekin-Su Culculoglu pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Love Island Star Ekin-Su Culculoglu pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Love Island Star Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Brendan McDowell pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Love Island Star Ekin-Su Culculoglu pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Love Island Star Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Brendan McDowell pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Love Island Star Ekin-Su Culculoglu and Brendan McDowell pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Love Island Star Ekin-Su Culculoglu pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Love Island Star Ekin-Su Culculoglu pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Love Island Star Ekin-Su Culculoglu (Right)pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography
Love Island Star Ekin-Su Culculoglu pictured at the opening of the BPerfect Cosmetics Megastore in Eyre Square Shopping Centre,Galway. Picture Brian McEvoy Photography