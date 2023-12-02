PICS: Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu steps out to open BPerfect Cosmetics megastore in Galway

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and a host of familiar faces, stepped out to open the BPerfect Cosmetics megastore in Galway.

The state-of-the-art megastore located in Eyre Square Shopping Centre has been opened just in time for Christmas!

The impressive opening featured an event space dedicated to Masterclasses and interactive features, including the imminent arrival of state-of-the-art hair diagnostics cameras that will revolutionise your beauty routine.

The dazzling new store is not just another makeup haven; it’s a beauty extravaganza featuring the brand’s first fully fitted-out store, complete with a cutting-edge base bar for shoppers to try.

BPerfect Cosmetics houses an array of luxury brands, making it a one-stop beauty destination like no other.

Brands such as Voduz for luxurious haircare, the sensational MRS Glam by Michelle

Regazzoli Stone, and international favourites such as P. Louise, HNB Cosmetics, Pink Honey, Jeffrey Star can all be found in store.