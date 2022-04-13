PICS: Irish stars step out at the launch of True Beauty By Aideen Kate

A host of Irish stars stepped out at the launch of True Beauty By Aideen Kate at Suesey Street terrace on Tuesday evening.

Founded with a clear vision to inspire, and be inspired, True Beauty is the result of years of hard work and dedication by its founder Aideen Kate Murphy.

Aideen brought her dream to life with the creation of True Beauty, keeping it in tune with her authentic attitude with personal key messaging at the heart of the brand — the expression of the true self.

Not to be mistaken as simply a beauty and cosmetic brand, True Beauty by Aideen Kate is a statement centred around passion, creativity and individuality, working to create a space where everyone can engage their true selves.

With a priority on self-love, self-expression and inclusivity, True Beauty by Aideen Kate is a mantra.

Effortless and über chic, True Beauty by Aideen Kate cultivates body positivity and inner beauty through the medium of high-quality cosmetics, which are designed to be accessible to all beauty experts and lovers alike.

Best-known for her consistently positive outlook on body image and self-expression, Aideen’s aim when developing True Beauty was always to create a space where everyone can become inspired to express themselves as they truly are.

True Beauty By Aideen Kate offer’s an extensive range of high-quality cosmetics at the forefront of formula development and shade design, all of which are cruelty-free, paraben-free and vegan-friendly.

Speaking about her brand, Aideen said: “Ever since I started out in the makeup industry at 18, I knew that I would create my own brand one day. I put it on my vision board and manifested it every single day for years! I just knew in my gut it was going to happen.”

“I’ve worked with and learned from some of the most amazing makeup artists who inspire me so much and I couldn’t be prouder of launching True Beauty.”

Glenda Gilson, Keilidh Cashell, Rosie Connolly, Ellie Kelly, Charleen Murphy, Sophie Murray, Niamh Cullen, Lauren Whelan, Aisling Chan, Katja Mia, Chloe Koyce, and Ciara Ryan were among the stars who stepped out at the launch on Tuesday.

Check out the photos below: