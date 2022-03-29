Ad
PICS: Irish stars step out at the launch of celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons’ new haircare brand

Andrew Fitzsimons & Roz Purcell | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

A host of well-known faces stepped out at the launch of celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons’ new haircare brand.

Guests joined Andrew at 34 College Green for the launch, and danced the night away to DJ Tara Stewart and Ben Bix.

Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare is an accessibly priced, salon-performance collection featuring 26 care and styling products.

Andrew Fitzsimons | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography

With a mission of transforming real life into fantasy, Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare marries bold design and artistry with high performing, efficacious formulas.

All products are formulated with the proprietary AF Bonding System, an innovative protein-based complex that builds maximum strength from within strands by creating powerful hydrogen and ionic bonds inside the keratin hair structure to increase elasticity and flexibility. Hair is left looking shinier and feeling healthier and softer. 

Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare is priced at RRP €11.99 – €16.99, and is exclusively available at select Boots locations and boots.com.

Andrew Fitzsimons and Erica Cody | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Andrew Fitzsimons & Triona McCarthy | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Glenda Gilson and Andrew Fitzsimons | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography

Joining Andrew at his launch party were former Miss Universe Ireland Roz Purcell, singer and Dancing with the Stars finalist Erica Cody, presenter Glenda Gilson, and broadcaster Louise McSharry.

Irish influencers Sophie Murray and Lauren Arthurs, social media stars Nia Gallagher and Robyn Trout, and models Holly Carpenter and Missy Keating were also in attendance.

Read more about Andrew’s collection here, and check out photos from the event below:

Holly Carpenter | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Viola Gayvis | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Nia Gallagher | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Ally McGinn | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Ben Sun & Thalia Heffernan | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Erica – Cody | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Sadhbh Cosgrave | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Aodhan Akorede | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Ruth Bergin, Sophie Murray, Orla Fenton | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Louise McSharry | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Zoe Clarke | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Trisha Mbugua | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Robert Reilly, Missy Keating and Jill Connolly | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Elaine Caffrey & Megan Fay | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Ciara O’Callaghan , Sinqobile Makhanya Mona Lxsa Taurus | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Roz Purcell | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Missy Keating | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Andrew Fitzsimons and  Kristen Maher | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Lauren Arthurs | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Robyn Trout | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Triona McCarthy, Anziety and Terence Murphy | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Holly Roche | Photography: Conor Healy / Picture It Photography
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

