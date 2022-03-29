PICS: Irish stars step out at the launch of celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons’ new haircare brand

A host of well-known faces stepped out at the launch of celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons’ new haircare brand.

Guests joined Andrew at 34 College Green for the launch, and danced the night away to DJ Tara Stewart and Ben Bix.

Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare is an accessibly priced, salon-performance collection featuring 26 care and styling products.

With a mission of transforming real life into fantasy, Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare marries bold design and artistry with high performing, efficacious formulas.

All products are formulated with the proprietary AF Bonding System™, an innovative protein-based complex that builds maximum strength from within strands by creating powerful hydrogen and ionic bonds inside the keratin hair structure to increase elasticity and flexibility. Hair is left looking shinier and feeling healthier and softer.

Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare is priced at RRP €11.99 – €16.99, and is exclusively available at select Boots locations and boots.com.

Joining Andrew at his launch party were former Miss Universe Ireland Roz Purcell, singer and Dancing with the Stars finalist Erica Cody, presenter Glenda Gilson, and broadcaster Louise McSharry.

Irish influencers Sophie Murray and Lauren Arthurs, social media stars Nia Gallagher and Robyn Trout, and models Holly Carpenter and Missy Keating were also in attendance.

Read more about Andrew’s collection here, and check out photos from the event below: