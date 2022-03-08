Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons launches new haircare brand in Ireland

Celebrity hairstylist Andrew Fitzsimons has launched an exciting new haircare brand, and it’s available to shop in Ireland.

The Dublin native is one of Hollywood’s most in-demand hairstylists, with a client list that includes huge a-list celebrities like Megan Fox and the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

The 34-year-old, who previously released a haircare collection with Primark, has been developing products for his new brand for four years, which will be sold exclusively in Boots stores nationwide.

The accessibly priced, salon-performance collection features 26 care and styling products, retailing from €11.99 – €16.99.

With a mission of transforming real life into fantasy, Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare marries bold design and artistry with high performing, efficacious formulas.

All products are formulated with the proprietary AF Bonding System™, an innovative protein-based complex that builds maximum strength from within strands by creating powerful hydrogen and ionic bonds inside the keratin hair structure to increase elasticity and flexibility.

Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare will launch with five inclusive haircare-specific collections, as well as a styling collection, designed to mix-and-match for ultimate hair health and style expression.

Andrew commented: “Having spent two decades in the hair industry, I’ve come to realize we as beauty professionals can serve women better.”

“Haircare doesn’t need to be luxury to work well or have a unique point of view. No matter the price point you’re shopping, you deserve the best quality products that inspire you to

be your best self.”

“The question I ask myself before I finish any hairstyle is ‘Would they get into Studio 54 with this look?’ Similarly, I hope this collection inspires you to be the most unapologetic version of yourself. Don’t just be you. Be you AF!”

You can shop the full Andrew Fitzsimons Haircare range here.