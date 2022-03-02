Ad
PICS: Irish stars step out at Mrs Glam Magnificient eyeshadow palette launch at Café En Seine

Ellie Kelly, Michelle Regazzoli Stone and Charleen Murphy | Pic Brian McEvoy
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
A host of Irish stars stepped out at the Mrs Glam Magnificent eyeshadow palette launch in Café En Seine in Dublin on Tuesday.

Top Irish makeup artist Michelle Regazzoli Stone and Brendan McDowell of BPerfect Cosmetics have teamed up to create the stunning palette, which features 28 unique shades.

Michelle, who is expecting her fourth child, shared her top tips and master techniques during a live demo at the brunch.

Michelle Regazzoli Stone | Pic Brian McEvoy
Michelle Regazzoli Stone with Kelly Horrigan | Pic Brian McEvoy
Kelly Horrigan | Pic Brian McEvoy
Michelle Regazzoli Stone | Pic Brian McEvoy

The Magnificent Palette includes a mix of 15 High Pigment Mattes, 9 Luxe Shimmers, 1 Velvet Cream Contour, 1 Velvet Cream Blusher and 2 Velvet Cream Highlighters.

The rich, vibrant pantones are all developed to reflect on Michelle’s deep Italian roots, bringing the golden sands, rolling valleys and crystal-clear waves to life in makeup form.

Complete with a generously sized mirror, ideal for traveling or makeup on the go, the Magnificent Palette from MRS Glam is sure to bring both colour and otherworldly wonder to the routines of makeup enthusiasts and novices across the country and afar.

The palette, which retails at €36.95 / £33.95, is available from www.mrsglam.com and www.bperfectcosmetics.com.

Well-known faces including Erin McGregor, Paul Ryder, Rosalind Lipsett, Ellie Kelly, Charleen Murphy, Bonnie Ryan, Shauna Lindsay and Grace Mongey attended Tuesday’s launch.

Check out the photos from the event below:

Ellie Kelly | Pic Brian McEvoy
Erin McGregor | Pic Brian McEvoy
Roz Lipsett | Pic Brian McEvoy
Grace Mongey | Pic Brian McEvoy
Kelly Horrigan | Pic Brian McEvoy
Bonnie Ryan | Pic Brian McEvoy
Selina Regazzoli | Pic Brian McEvoy
Shauna Lindsay | Pic Brian McEvoy
Paul Ryder | Pic Brian McEvoy
Nicole Gaffney, Paula Ryder and Jodie Doddril | Pic Brian McEvoy
Goss.ie Editor in Chief Kendra Becker | Pic Brian McEvoy
Goss.ie Founder and CEO Ali Ryan | Pic Brian McEvoy
Shauna Lindsay and Derrick Carberry | Pic Brian McEvoy
Aideen Kate and Catrina Camacho | Pic Brian McEvoy
Diane Everett | Pic Brian McEvoy
Melina Skvortsova | Pic Brian McEvoy
