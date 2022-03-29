You can now buy Hot Cross Bun flavoured Cadbury Dairy Milk bars

Good news for chocoholics, as Cadbury has unveiled its Easter 2022 range.

The new products include a Cadbury Dairy Milk Hot Cross Bun Bar, a Cadbury Spring Share Box, Cadbury Dairy Milk Orange Mini Filled Eggs and Cadbury Oreo White Filled Eggs.

This Easter also sees the return of Cadbury Dairy Milk Egg Hunt Packs, as well the family favourite Peter Rabbit plush toy.

There is also a cracking new selection of delicious Easter Eggs, including the Cadbury Twirl Orange Large Egg, the Cadbury Creme Egg Thoughtful Gesture Egg and the Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers Thoughtful Gesture Egg.

You can also get your hands on the Cadbury White Chocolate Thoughtful Gesture Egg, the Cadbury Wispa Gold Hazelnut Thoughtful Gesture Egg and the new Cadbury Dairy Milk Fingers Inclusion Egg.

The full Cadbury Easter range in available instore now in leading Irish retailers.