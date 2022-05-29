This Cowboy Caviar recipe has gone viral

Bria Lemirande’s Cowboy Caviar recipe has gone viral.

The TikTok star shared the recipe with her 1.2 million followers earlier this week, and the video has been watched over 1.3 million times.

Check out the viral video below, and scroll down to see the full recipe.

Ingredients

1 red bell pepper

1 orange bell pepper

1.5 cups of sweetcorn

Half a red onion

2 jalapenos

1 can of rinsed black beans

1 can rinsed pinto beans

1 container of feta

1 cup of black olives

Cilantro

Dressing

Juice of 3 limes

Half cup of olive oil

Quarter cup of white wine vinegar

2-3 tablespoons of taco seasoning

Salt & pepper to taste

2-4 tablespoons of spicy honey

3 tablespoons of sugar