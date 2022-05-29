This Cowboy Caviar recipe has gone viral

Bria Lemirande’s Cowboy Caviar recipe has gone viral.
The TikTok star shared the recipe with her 1.2 million followers earlier this week, and the video has been watched over 1.3 million times.
Check out the viral video below, and scroll down to see the full recipe.
@brialem
Cowboy caviar 🤠( side note: it was not too many beans!)
Ingredients
- 1 red bell pepper
- 1 orange bell pepper
- 1.5 cups of sweetcorn
- Half a red onion
- 2 jalapenos
- 1 can of rinsed black beans
- 1 can rinsed pinto beans
- 1 container of feta
- 1 cup of black olives
- Cilantro
Dressing
- Juice of 3 limes
- Half cup of olive oil
- Quarter cup of white wine vinegar
- 2-3 tablespoons of taco seasoning
- Salt & pepper to taste
- 2-4 tablespoons of spicy honey
- 3 tablespoons of sugar
@brialem
cowboy caviar (I added mango this time!)
