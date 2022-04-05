Krispy Kreme unveil limited edition Easter range

Krispy Kreme have unveiled their new limited edition Easter range.

Inspired by spring icons- bright blooming flower buds, fluffy yellow chicks, and beautiful blue skies – the new Easter range hatched in Krispy Kreme stores, at Krispy Kreme cabinets in Tesco and Circle K and online this week.

The full range includes the following limited edition flavours:

Cheeky Chick (€2.85) : Filled with a tangy lemon sauce to make your mouth water, dipped in icing and topped with colourful sprinkles.

Happinest (€3.15) : This egg-stra special doughnut is filled with an indulgent brownie batter, dipped in delicious white chocolate coating and topped with little chocolate eggs.

Egg-static (€3.15): Bursting with kreme and a yellow fondant yolk and dripped in decadent chocolate icing and topped with colourful icing.