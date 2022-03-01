Gino’s Gelato are offering FREE crêpes today to celebrate Pancake Tuesday.

Customers can enjoy free sugar & lemon or Nutella crêpes from stores across the country 9am to 12pm today.

Gino’s Gelato has 28 locations nationwide – including Dublin, Cork, Galway, Waterford, Wicklow, Mayo, Limerick and Kildare.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gino’s Gelato (@ginos_gelato)

Company founder Jonathan Kirwan said: “We offer a wide selection of crêpes from the traditional to the extraordinary.”

“Customer favourites include Gino’s chocolate Oreo crêpe (crushed Oreos, white chocolate sauce, fresh cream and Gino’s melted Oreo variegato), Gino’s Special (Nutella, sliced banana and chopped strawberries) or the Traditional (lemon, butter and sugar).”

The free crêpes will be available in stores nationwide excluding Liffey Valley, Dublin.