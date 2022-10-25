Ad
HomeFeatures

Latest Posts

This is why you can’t send or receive messages on WhatsApp

Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

WhatsApp has gone down for users across the world.

Thousands of users flocked to social media on Tuesday morning to complain that they couldn’t send or receive messages on the app.

Many users are receiving a message saying the app is “connecting” to the server, but it fails to do so.

According to Down Detector, WhatsApp users started reporting issues just before 8am this morning, Irish time. 

The app’s parent company, Meta, has not yet commented on the issue.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular communication apps in the world, and is used by over 2 billion people in more than 180 countries.

See how people are reacting to WhatsApp being down below:

Ad
Kendra Becker | Editor
Kendra Becker | Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us