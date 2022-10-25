This is why you can’t send or receive messages on WhatsApp

WhatsApp has gone down for users across the world.

Thousands of users flocked to social media on Tuesday morning to complain that they couldn’t send or receive messages on the app.

Many users are receiving a message saying the app is “connecting” to the server, but it fails to do so.

According to Down Detector, WhatsApp users started reporting issues just before 8am this morning, Irish time.

The app’s parent company, Meta, has not yet commented on the issue.

WhatsApp is one of the most popular communication apps in the world, and is used by over 2 billion people in more than 180 countries.

See how people are reacting to WhatsApp being down below:

Whatsapp engineer right now pic.twitter.com/Gl9ODJtNCv — BERANTAI 🔥 (@AbangBerantai) October 25, 2022

Me after restarting my phone, putting it on airplane mode and uninstalling whatsapp and then coming to Twitter 😭#whatsappdown#whatsappdown pic.twitter.com/azHsK1tPfb — JackieAppu (@JACKIEAPPU1) October 25, 2022

People Coming to Twitter to see if WhatsApp is down#WhatsappDown pic.twitter.com/eGi25KiQhU — Bella Ciao (Chai) (@punjabiii_munda) October 25, 2022

When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/pMcJm0Zn56 — Jamie (@GingerPower_) October 25, 2022