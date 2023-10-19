The best pumpkin patches to visit across Ireland

It’s officially spooky season!

We’ve compiled a list of some of the best pumpkin patches to visit across the country.

Take a look:

Luggwood’s, Co. Dublin

Spooky Luggwoods characters will guide you along the forest trail as you help them find the ingredients for the Friendly Witches Halloween Brew and pick your own pumpkin from the patch.

Luggwood’s Halloween experience runs from October 20 to 31.

Tickets are available here €16 for adults and €19 for children.

Papa’s Patch, Co. Dublin

During a two-hour slot, you can pick one pumpkin from Papa’s Patch, access their Straw Maze, visit their Farm animal – including Shetland ponies, cows and sheep.

Access is €25 per car, tickets can be bought here.

Additional activities, at an additional cost, include face painting, paint your own plaster pumpkin, additional pumpkins and refreshments.

Clonfert, Co. Kildare

Halloween at Clonfert Pet Farm consists of a pumpkin patch, spooky fun fair, a haunted house and much more.

It runs from October 21 to 31.

General three-hour admission costs €9pp, tickets are available here.

Mollie’s Farm, Co. Laois

Picking, designing and carving pumpkins at Mollie’s Farm is the perfect, fun autumn day out.

It’s open on October 21, 22, 28 and 29.

General admission costs €3.50.

Ballycross Apple Farm, Co. Wexford

At Ballycross Apple Farm, you can take a short walk to the Spooktacular Witches Village and meet the resident Ballycross Witch, pick your own pumpkin from their patch and take a tractor ride back to the farm.

The Halloween festivities run from October 21 to 31.

Tickets are priced at €23 and are available here.

Clissmann, Co. Wicklow

Collect your wheelbarrow from the Frightful Forge and set off on a Halloween adventure through Clissman Horse Caravans’ pumpkin patch.

You can also wander through the Spooky farm trail with Witches Wagons, a Fairy Forest, a Ghoulish Graveyard and Halloween Horses.

Their Hocus Pocus Hay Barn has plenty of ghostly games and goodies, and why not enjoy some delicious refreshments from the coffee dock!

Tickets for adults and children are available here for €13.50.

Tinahely Farm, Co. Wicklow

Head to Tinahely Farm in Co. Wicklow for a spooky autumnal day.

Tickets include entry into the PlayBarn, a pumpkin from the Pumpkin Patch, a small hot Chocolate and meet Glenda the Witch and their Vampire in the Spooky Tunnel.

They’re priced at €18.50, and are available here.

Killarney Farm, Co. Kerry

At Killarney Farm, you can pick your own pumpkin, visit The Witches Cottage, meet their spooky characters, enjoy ghost stories with their Seanchaí, explore The Corn Maze and meet their friendly Alpacas.

Tickets are available here from €16.20.

Joe’s Farm, Co. Cork

Why not take a trip to Joe’s Farm in Co. Cork to learn a little about farming, have some fun picking vegetables and pick your very own pumpkin.

Tickets for pickers (those who collect vegetables around the farm and get a pumpkin) are €22, whereas tickets for non-pickers (those who just visit the farm) are €7.50.

You can purchase yours here.

Michael’s Farm, Co. Galway

Michael, 17, has been growing pumpkins since he was just five years old, and started Michael’s Farm’s pumpkin patch in 2020.

You’ll have the chance to explore a wide variety of pumpkins, perfect for carving, decorating, or simply admiring.

Tickets are available here from €27.