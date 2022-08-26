Everyone’s saying the same thing about Netflix’s new mystery thriller Echoes

Netflix’s latest mystery thriller series Echoes has caught the attention of numerous viewers.

In a darker twist on ‘The Parent Trap’, identical twins Leni and Gina have secretly switched places for years.

When one sister disappears, both of their lives begin falling apart.

Twitter users frenzied following the release of Echoes on August 19.

They all arrived at the same conclusion that the series is “perplexing”, and a number of people needed to pause and rewind to wrap their heads around the concept.

One user wrote: “I stayed up all night watching #EchoesNetflix and whew what a wild ride lmao,” while another said: “I started a new series yesterday and what in the f**k #EchoesNetflix.”

A third tweeted: “Just finished echoes on Netflix…weird, confusing but good.”

What in the mind bending hell am I watching. Who’s the bad one, I’m so confused, should have given up but just want to figure it out. #Echoes #EchoesNetflix — lisa stevens (@lisaj1278) August 26, 2022

Echoes on Netflix 🤷🏻‍♀️ I am perplexed. No clue — Amber 🪬 (@ambermartingell) August 26, 2022

This new Netflix series has me HOOKED!! Anyone else watching? #Echoes pic.twitter.com/wdbXPQeOM0 — yami sukehiro ♣️ (@twiggy_slim) August 26, 2022

Me currently watching #Echoes on Netflix. And I’m only on episode 2. pic.twitter.com/7nmXpPn9AK — Church Girl Brittany (@itsbvictoria) August 19, 2022