King Charles III officially crowned new British monarch: Who’s next in line?

King Charles III, formerly known as Prince Charles, has officially been crowned the new British monarch.

He ascended to the throne following the death of his beloved mother Queen Elizabeth II, who sadly passed away aged 96 last September.

Upon becoming monarch, Charles abdicated his titles of Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall to his eldest son Prince William, who is his heir apparent.

Following William, there is a long line of succession to the throne; and it isn’t as straight forward as you might have thought.

Prince William of Wales, Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge

Prince William is first in line to take over as monarch from his father King Charles III.

The 38-year-old has recently inherited the titles of Prince of Wales and Duke of Cornwall and Cambridge, while his wife Kate Middleton has become Princess of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge.

Prince George of Wales

William’s eldest child Prince George is currently second in line for the throne.

The eight-year-old who had been known as Prince George of Cambridge, is now known as Prince George of Wales.

Princess Charlotte of Wales

William’s second eldest child Princess Charlotte is third in line for the throne.

Now known as Princess Charlotte of Wales, she is seven years old.

Prince Louis of Wales

Princess Charlotte is followed by her little brother Prince Louis.

The four-year-old is now known as Prince Louis of Wales.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex

Moving back up the family tree, Charles’ youngest son Prince Harry is now fifth in line for the throne.

In 2020, he and his wife Meghan Markle stepped down as senior working members of the Royal Family.

Even if the chance for the throne reached him, it is unlikely he’d jump at the chance to take it.

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry’s son Archie is sixth in line for the throne.

The three-year-old is now entitled to a Prince title, but it is unclear whether his parents will opt to use it.

Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry’s daughter Lilibet follows her brother Archie in the line of succession.

Similarly to her older brother, Lilibet is entitled to a Princess title, but it is yet unclear if her parents will opt to use the title.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York

Moving back up to Queen Elizabeth’s children again, Prince Andrew is eighth in line for the throne.

The Duke of York is the Queen and Prince Philip’s third oldest child, but he is further up the line than Princess Anne due to rules that were in place at the time.

Princess Beatrice of York

Andrew’s eldest daughter Beatrice is next in line for the throne.

The 34-year-old married her love Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi back in 2020.

Sienna Mapelli Mozzi

Beatrice and Edoardo’s daughter Sienna follows her mother in the line of succession.

Princess Eugenie of York

Princess Eugenie follows her niece Sienna in the line of succession.

The 32-year-old married her husband Jack Brooksbank back in 2018.

August Brooksbank

Eugenie and Jack’s son August follows his mother in the line for the throne.

Prince Edward, The Earl of Wessex (Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s youngest child)

James, Viscount Severn (Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones’ youngest child)

Lady Louise Mountbatten-Windsor (Prince Edward and Sophie Rhys-Jones’ eldest child)

Princess Anne, The Princess Royal (Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip’s second eldest child)

Peter Phillips (Princess Anne and Captain Mark Phillips’ son)

Savannah Phillips (Peter and Autumn Phillips’ eldest child)

Isla Phillips (Peter and Autumn Phillips’ youngest child)