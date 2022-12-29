Irish stars who have welcomed babies in 2022

As 2022 comes to an end, we’ve rounded up all the Irish stars who have welcomed babies this year.

From high-profile actors and influencers to GAA stars, its certainly been quite the year for welcoming little ones to the world of Irish showbiz.

Take a look:

Evanne Ní Chuilinn and Brian Fitzsimons

🤍 He’s here and he’s perfect 🤍 Our little 10 pound 4 ounce buster arrived after lunch today Jan 4th – by far the most emotional arrival, after such a long journey. We are just so so happy and grateful. Teidí Dermot Fitzsimons, fáilte romhat, grá mo chroí 💫 pic.twitter.com/dIEWck5HQu — Evanne Ní Chuilinn (@EvanneNiC) January 4, 2022

Evanne Ní Chuilinn welcomed her third child with her husband Brian Fitzsimons on January 4.

The RTÉ Sport presenter shared the exciting news via Twitter, writing: “He’s here and he’s perfect. Our little 10 pound 4 ounce buster arrived after lunch today Jan 4th – by far the most emotional arrival, after such a long journey.”

“We are just so so happy and grateful. Teidí Dermot Fitzsimons, fáilte romhat, grá mo chroí,” she added.

Evanne is already mum to two children – Séimí and Péigí.

Lisa McHugh and Nathan Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa McHugh (@lisa_mchugh)

Lisa McHugh welcomed her first child with her fiancé Nathan Khan in January.

The country music singer announced the news via Instagram, sharing a sweet who black-and-white photo of her newborn son’s tiny hand.

She captioned the post: “He’s finally here and he’s everything 🤍”

Lisa and Nathan got engaged in July 2021.

Killian O’Sullivan and Debbie McQuillan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐊𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐚𝐧 𝐎’𝐒𝐮𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐯𝐚𝐧 (@actuallykillian)

Killian O Sullivan and his then-fiancée Debbie McQuillan welcomed their first child together in January.

The actor, who played Lorcan Foley in the RTÉ soap, wrote on Instagram at the time: “I’ve been telling her every moment of the day since Alex arrived how proud & awe struck I am at her strength & positivity and how incredible she has been throughout this whole pregnancy.”

“How she’s dealt with the highs & lows over the past 12 months gives me 100% faith & sky high confidence in her now as a mother. She in a natural. And as for my boy… I just can’t stop staring at him. After the year we had, losing my mom – this little miracle is without question the rainbow in my clouds.”

“It fills my heart with such joy watching Debbie with Alex and seeing just how much she loves our little guy,” he added. “He is perfect – She is perfect – I have to raise my game every single day now to be the best version of myself just to be in their presence.”

Joanne Larby

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐉𝐎𝐀𝐍𝐍𝐄 𝐋𝐀𝐑𝐁𝐘 (@joannelarby)

Joanne Larby welcomed her first child with her fiancé Adam on February 3.

The Dublin native, who got engaged to her longtime love on Christmas Day 2021, took to Instagram to share a sweet snap of her newborn son.

She captioned the post: “3•2•22 🤍 Last night at 12.05am we welcomed the most beautiful little boy earthside.”

“Words cannot describe the feelings I’ve been experiencing since – it was truly the most intense, challenging, life changing marathon from start to finish, but boy were you worth the wait. I wish I had the words for this level of love 😭”, Joanne added.

Angela Scanlon and Roy Hogan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ANGELA SCANLON (@angelascanlon)

Angela Scanlon and her husband Roy Horgan welcomed their second child together on February 11.

Sharing the first snap of her newborn daughter on Instagram on February 28, the TV presenter wrote: “Marnie Fae Horgan. 11.2.22 ✨”

“Chapped lips & chapped hips can only mean one thing… our little woman has arrived!! We are besotted x.”

Angela and her husband Roy Horgan are also parents to a daughter named Ruby, who was born in February 2018.

Philly McMahon and Sarah Lacey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by phillymcmahon (@phillymcmahon)

Philly McMahon and his wife Sarah Lacey welcomed their first child together in February.

Sharing the news of the birth of his baby boy, the Dublin GAA player wrote: “Welcome to the world Baby Leannain (Lennon) Mc Mahon.”

“Thank you @sarahlaceybindi for bringing this special little man into the world you are amazing.”

“Thank you to all the Staff in Rotunda hospital for your unconditional care to both my Wife and Leannain.”

Stephanie Kelly and Craig Hopkins

Stephanie Kelly welcomed her third child in February.

The actress, who plays Sash Bishop in Fair City, took to Instagram in March to share the news, writing: “Our Finn. One month old today.”

Stephanie and her fiancé Craig Hopkins are also parents to a daughter named Rosie, who they welcomed back in 2019.

The Fair City star also has an eight-year-old son named Zach.

Michelle Regazolli Stone

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Regazzoli Stone (@mrsmakeup_ie)

Michelle Regazolli Stone and her husband Mark welcomed their fourth child together in April.

The Mrs Glam creator wrote on Instagram at the time: ““I have a DAUGHTER 💗 #babygirl.”

Michelle and Mark tied the knot in Ibiza back in 2013.

The couple welcomed their son Gio in March 2021, and are also parents to Hugo and Max.

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

Vogue Williams and Spencer Matthews welcomed their third child, a son named Otto, on April 16.

The podcaster announced the news via Instagram, writing: “We are so happy to announce that our beautiful boy arrived safely on Monday evening. Bursting with love he is the perfect addition to our family ❤️.”

Vogue and Spencer already share two children – a son named Theodore and a daughter named Gigi.

Claudine Kehoe and Ryan Platts

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ＣＬＡＵＤＩＮＥ ＫＥＨＯＥ (@claudine_kehoe)

Claudine Kehoe and her fiancé Ryan Platts welcomed their first child together on April 21.

The influencer announced the news via Instagram at the time, writing: “✨ Effie Lowe Platts ✨ Arrived into the world on the 21/04/22 making our lives complete 🤍 @platts95 🥺”

Claudine announced her pregnancy in November 2021, just two months after she got engaged to her fiancé Ryan Platts during a trip to Greece.

Simon Zebo and Elvira Fernandez

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Z (@simonzebo)

Simon Zebo welcomed his fourth child with his fiancée Elvira Fernandez on April 21.

The Irish rugby star shared the happy news on Instagram by posting a sweet snap of him and his wife-to-be in hospital with their newborn baby girl.

He simply captioned the post: “Isabella Kate Fernandez Zebo, 21/4/22.”

The couple, who got engaged in 2019, are also parents to Jacob, Sofia and Noah.

Sinead O Brien

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sinead O Brien (@sineadscurvystyle)

Sinead O Brien welcomed her first child with her partner Simon in June.

The Vacious by Sinead founder took to Instagram to share the first photo of her newborn son.

She captioned the post: “Meet our beautiful little boy Jacob 💙”

Dean Rock and Niamh McEvoy

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dean Rock (@deanorock)

Dean Rock and Niamh McEvoy welcomed their first child together in July.

Dean shared a snap of him and Niamh holding their newborn daughter in hospital at the time, writing: “Sadie Rose Rock 😍 I’m in awe of you Niamh McEvoy. You are an Incredible woman. What a magical feeling ❤️ Sadie has me wrapped around her little finger already ☺️”

The couple got engaged in December 2021.

Jacob and Hannah Stockdale

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jacob Stockdale (@stockdalejacob)

Jacob Stockdale and his wife Hannah welcomed their first child together on August 5.

The Ireland and Ulster rugby star, who married his longtime love in August 2021, shared the exciting news on Instagram at the time.

Alongside a series of photos of his newborn daughter, Jacob wrote: “Phoebe Heather Stockdale ❤️ 5.8.2022”

The couple first met at Wallace High School back in 2007, but they only started dating in 2018.

Barry Keoghan and Alyson Sandro

Barry Keoghan and his girlfriend Alyson Sandro welcomed their first child together in August.

The couple named their newborn son Brando.

Barry and Alyson were first linked in February 2021, and went red carpet official later that year in October.

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brian Dowling Gourounlian (@bprdowling)

Brian Dowling and Arthur Gourounlian welcomed a beautiful baby daughter on September 1.

The couple named their baby girl Blake Maria Rose Dowling Gourounlian.

Brian’s younger sister Aoife acted as the couple’s surrogate.

Arthur and Brian tied-the-knot at the lavish Powerscourt Hotel back in 2015.

Cian Healy and Laura Smith

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cian Healy (@properchurch)

Cian Healy welcomed his second child with his wife Laura Smith on September 7.

The Dublin native, who plays for Leinster, announced the news via Instagram at the time, writing: “7/9/22. Russell Healy joined the family. Happy, healthy and full of smiles! Im so proud of @ssssmithser and how she approached birth and guided him into our world. It’s hard to describe such immeasurable strength and love.”

“Huge thanks to the staff @rotundahospital for their care and kindness throughout! They are true rockstars! So a baby brother for Beau and another little dude for us to show the way. Life is good ❤️”

Cian and Laura tied the knot in June 2019 at St. Joseph’s Church in Clifden, before hosting their lavish reception at Ballinahinch Castle; they welcomed their first child together – a son named Beau in January 2021.

Kelly Horrigan and Steve Moore

View this post on Instagram A post shared by K e l l y H o r r i g a n (@kelly_horrigan)

Kelly Horrigan and her longterm boyfriend Steve Moore welcomed their first child together in September.

Sharing the news on Instagram at the time, the new mum posted a black-and-white snap of her cradling their newborn baby in hospital.

The Irish model captioned the post: “He’s here 🤍 the absolute best day of our lives. I couldn’t love you any more 🥹.”

Kelly rarely shares photos with her partner Steve online, but the model recently revealed they’ve been together for nine years.

Caitriona Perry

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Caitriona Perry (@caitriona.perry)

Caitriona Perry welcomed her second child in September.

Alongside a photo of some of the congratulations cards she’s received, the broadcaster wrote on Instagram at the time: “Some #goodnews …Delighted to announce the arrival of a beautiful baby boy. 💙💙💙”

She added: “Thanks to the wonderful doctors and midwives for ensuring his safe arrival. On #matleave now but will be #backsoon #rtenews #sixone Thanks for all the well wishes and queries. 💙”

Caitriona already shares a daughter, who was born in 2019, with her husband – whose name is unknown.

Paula and Aidan MacSweeney

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Paula MacSweeney (@paulamacsweeney)

Paula MacSweeney and her husband Aidan welcomed their third child together in October.

The Today FM presenter shared the news via Instagram at the time, writing: “Hey there, baby Mac! Our gorgeous baby boy was born earlier on today and we are so in love! He is divine!”

Paula added: “He’s named after my beloved grandad who we called Pop but others knew him as Denis MacSweeney. It would have been his birthday today! What are the odds? Welcome, Mac Denis Donnelly. We adore you! #Mac #BabyBoy 💙💙💙”

The radio star and her husband Aidan, who she met on Tinder in 2015 and married two years later, are also parents to Roddy and Pixie.

Nicola Hughes and Charlie Tupper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nicola Hughes (@nicolamhughes)

Nicola Hughes and her husband Charlie Tupper welcomed their first child together in October.

The Irish Made In Chelsea star announced the news alongside a black-and-white photo of her baby girl’s tiny hand on Instagram at the time, writing: “My heart 🥹 Our little Penelope made an early arrival 🖤”

Nicola and Charlie tied the knot at the lavish Botleys Mansion in December 2021, after five years together.

Emmett J. Scanlan and Claire Cooper

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmett J. Scanlan (@scandalous_13)

Emmett J. Scanlan and his wife Claire Cooper welcomed their second child together in November.

The actor shared the news via Instagram at the time, writing: “3 days ago we met her… #ScanClan.”

Emmett and Claire welcomed their first child together in July 2020 – a baby boy named Ocean-Torin Scanlan.

The couple tied the knot back in 2015.

Niamh de Brún and TJ Reid

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niamh de Brún-Reid (@niamhdebrun)

Niamh de Brún and her husband TJ Reid welcomed their first child together on November 20.

Alongside a photo of the couple holding their newborn daughter, the new mum wrote: “A love like no other 💗 Welcome to the world Harper Mary Reid 💗 Born Sunday 20th November, 7 lbs 10 oz 💗”

Niamh and TJ married in a lavish ceremony at Limerick’s Adare Manor in November 2021.

The couple tied the knot a year after they had originally planned due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Leanne Moore and David Behan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Leanne Behan (@leannemoorefitness)

Leanne Moore and her husband David Behan welcomed their second child together in December.

The Go Gym co-founder announced the news via Instagram at the time, writing: “Our littlest lady is here 💕

Leanne and former Tallafornia star David tied the knot in a stunning ceremony in small Spanish town Ojén in 2019.

They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Alex Christine Behan, in November 2021.