Here’s what is coming to Netflix in March

March is just around the corner, with less than one week left of the shortest month of the year.

We have listed the TV shows and movies joining Netflix next month, and there is a lot of great viewing for us to look forward to!

Take a look:

March 1st

Alive (1993) – After crash landing on a mountain a Uruguayan rugby team must undertake desperate measures in order to survive. Cujo (1983) – A horror/thriller about a St. Bernard that contracts a deadly disease. Hell on the Border (2019) – Western starring David Gyasi, Ron Perlman and Frank Grillo Her (2013) – This is a romantic sci-fi movie about a writer who falls in love an artificial Intelligence system. Starring Joaquin Phoenix. I Spit on Your Grave 2 (2013) – Horror thriller from director Steven R. Monroe. Love Is Color Blind (2021) – Filipino rom-com. The Master (2012) – An Oscar-nominated movie from Paul Thomas Anderson about a veteran who is unable to deal with the post-war society. Three Days of Condor (1975) – Classic mystery thriller about a CIA researcher who finds all of his co-workers dead.



Save The Last Dance (2001) – Julia Stiles star’s in this musical romance movie about a midwestern girl moving to Chicago.

– Julia Stiles star’s in this musical romance movie about a midwestern girl moving to Chicago. Spider-Man 2 (2004) – Tobey Maguire’s second Spider-man movie joins the other two on Netflix UK.

– Tobey Maguire’s second Spider-man movie joins the other two on Netflix UK. The Guardians of Justice (Season 1) – Adi Shankar presents this new animated series about troubled superheroes who must confront evil in the world — and in themselves.

– Adi Shankar presents this new animated series about troubled superheroes who must confront evil in the world — and in themselves. United (2011) – David Tennant and Sam Claflin star in this historical biopic on the true story of the Manchester United Busby Babes.

– David Tennant and Sam Claflin star in this historical biopic on the true story of the Manchester United Busby Babes. Worst Roommate Ever (Season 1) – A 5-episode documentary series that delves into harrowing tales of nightmare roommates.

March 2nd

Against The Ice (2022) – Game of Throne’s Nikolaj Coster-Waldau headlines this film based the true story of Denmark’s 1909 polar expedition.

– Game of Throne’s Nikolaj Coster-Waldau headlines this film based the true story of Denmark’s 1909 polar expedition. Savage Rhythm (Season 1) – A new Spanish-language musical series.

March 3rd

American Girl (2021) – Taiwanese drama.

– Taiwanese drama. He-Man and the Masters of the Universe (Season 2) – A kids animated series set in the He-Man universe.

– A kids animated series set in the He-Man universe. Midnight at Pera Palace (Season 1) – A Turkish drama.

– A Turkish drama. Power Rangers: Dino Fury (Season 2) – The new Power Rangers series.

– The new Power Rangers series. Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale (2022) – Narrated by Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page, this is a new nature documentary.

– Narrated by Bridgerton’s Rege-Jean Page, this is a new nature documentary. The Parisian Agency: Exclusive Properties (Season 2) – French reality series following a family as they operate a luxury property business and help clients buy and sell fabulous homes in France and abroad.

– French reality series following a family as they operate a luxury property business and help clients buy and sell fabulous homes in France and abroad. The Weekend Away (2022) – A weekend getaway to Croatia goes awry when a woman is accused of killing her best friend and her efforts to get to the truth uncover a painful secret.

– A weekend getaway to Croatia goes awry when a woman is accused of killing her best friend and her efforts to get to the truth uncover a painful secret. Whindersoson Nunes: My Own Show! (2022) – Stand-up special.

March 4th

Making Fun (Season 1) – Jimmy DiResta presents this reality series where he comes up with delightfully pointless inventions.

– Jimmy DiResta presents this reality series where he comes up with delightfully pointless inventions. Lies and Deceit (Season 1) – Spanish TV thriller about a a literature teacher who seeks justice against a surgeon she claims raped her.

– Spanish TV thriller about a a literature teacher who seeks justice against a surgeon she claims raped her. Meskina (2022) – Dutch romantic comedy.

– Dutch romantic comedy. Nightride (2021) – Stephen Fingleton directs this thriller shot in a single take about a drug dealer trying to pull one last score.

– Stephen Fingleton directs this thriller shot in a single take about a drug dealer trying to pull one last score. Pieces of Her – A woman pieces together her mother’s dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light.

– A woman pieces together her mother’s dark past after a violent attack in their small town brings hidden threats and deadly secrets to light. The Invisible Thread (2022)– Italian LGBTQ movie about the son who makes a documentary about his two fathers.

March 5th

August, Osage County (2013) – John Wells directs this ensemble comedy-drama follows three estranged sisters who visit their hometown and reunite. Starring Meryl Streep and Julia Roberts.

March 6th

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Squeakquel (2009) – Animated follow-up to the Alvin and the Chipmunk smash hit.

– Animated follow-up to the Alvin and the Chipmunk smash hit. Rick and Morty (Season 5) – The latest season of the Adult Swim series following the adventures with Morty and his grandpa Rick.

March 8th

An Astrological Guide for Broken Hearts (Season 2) – The heartbroken and hopelessly single Alice looks to the stars to find her perfect match.

– The heartbroken and hopelessly single Alice looks to the stars to find her perfect match. Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You (2022) – The American comic’s stand up show.

March 9th

Queer Eye: Germany (Season 1) – Five experts in lifestyle, fashion, beauty, health, and design transform lives.

– Five experts in lifestyle, fashion, beauty, health, and design transform lives. The Andy Warhol Diaries (Limited Series) – Docuseries on the famous artist.

– Docuseries on the famous artist. The Bombardment (2022) – The fates of several Danish people collide when a World War 2 bombing mission accidently targets a school full of children.

– The fates of several Danish people collide when a World War 2 bombing mission accidently targets a school full of children. The Last Kingdom (Season 4) – The final season of the former BBC series.

March 10th

Karma’s World (Season 2) – Kids animated series produced by Ludacris.

– Kids animated series produced by Ludacris. Kotaro Lives Alone (Season 1) – Japanese animated series based on the manga about a lonely boy moving into an apartment.

– Japanese animated series based on the manga about a lonely boy moving into an apartment. Surf’s Up 2: WaveMania (2016) – Animated comedy that features WWE Superstars, providing their own voices while matching up against Cody Maverick a surfing champion and his group the Hang Five.

March 11th

17 Again (2009) – Mike is unhappy with the way his life has turned out and wishes he could be 17 again to change it. One day, he wakes up to find that his wish has been granted.

– Mike is unhappy with the way his life has turned out and wishes he could be 17 again to change it. One day, he wakes up to find that his wish has been granted. Formula 1: Drive to Survive (Season 4) – The fourth season of the drama/documentary series that looks at the 2021 F1 season.

– The fourth season of the drama/documentary series that looks at the 2021 F1 season. Hail, Caesar! (2016) – Comedy starring Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, and lots of other recognizable faces.

– Comedy starring Josh Brolin, George Clooney, Scarlett Johansson, and lots of other recognizable faces. Life After Death with Tyler Henry (Season 1) – Reality series following a medium who helps connect people to their deceased loved ones.

– Reality series following a medium who helps connect people to their deceased loved ones. Once Upon a Time… Happily Never After (Season 1) – Spanish musical comedy.

– Spanish musical comedy. The Adam Project (2022) – Ryan Reynolds stars as Adam Reed who accidentally crash-lands in 2022 and teams up with his 12-year-old self for a mission to save the future.

March 13th

IT: Chapter Two (2019) – The second entry of the Stephen King adaptation that’s set 27 years after their first encounter with Pennywise.

March 15th

Catherine Cohen: The Twist…? She’s Gorgeous. (2022) – Stand-up special.

– Stand-up special. Marilyn’s Eyes (2022) – Food brings together a creative pair at a mental institution.

– Food brings together a creative pair at a mental institution. Untouchable (2011) – Also known as The Intouchables, this biopic follows an unusual friendship between Driss, a street smart immigrant who is hired to take care of Philippe, a quadriplegic French nobleman.

– Also known as The Intouchables, this biopic follows an unusual friendship between Driss, a street smart immigrant who is hired to take care of Philippe, a quadriplegic French nobleman. Team Zenko Go (Season 1) – New animated series from DreamWorks.

March 16th

Heist: The Great Robbery of Brazil’s Central Bank (Season 1) – Brazillian docuseries about the thieves who in 2005 tried to steal 160 million reais.

– Brazillian docuseries about the thieves who in 2005 tried to steal 160 million reais. Bad Vegan: Fame. Fraud. Fugitives. (Limited Series) – After marrying a mysterious man who claimed he could make her dog immortal, a vegan restaurateur finds her life veering off the rails.

March 17th

Rescued by Ruby (2022)– Based on the true story, this movie see’s Arrow’s Grant Gustin play a state trooper who dreams of joining a K-9 rescue unit.

March 18th

Alessandro Cattelan: One Simple Question (Season 1) – Talk show series as Alessandro searches for happiness through interviews and unique experiences.

– Talk show series as Alessandro searches for happiness through interviews and unique experiences. Backpackers (2022) – Spanish rom-com.

– Spanish rom-com. Black Crab (2022) – A reluctant soldier has to end an apocalyptic war and save her daughter. Starring Noomi Rapace.

– A reluctant soldier has to end an apocalyptic war and save her daughter. Starring Noomi Rapace. Cracow Monsters (Season 1) – Fantasy drama from Poland.

– Fantasy drama from Poland. Eternally Confused and Eager for Love (Season 1) – Indian TV comedy.

– Indian TV comedy. Human Resources (Season 1) – Upcoming adult animation series which is a spin-off to Big Mouth.

– Upcoming adult animation series which is a spin-off to Big Mouth. Light the Night (Part 3) – Mandarin series.

Standing Up (Season 1) – French comedy series about a group of friends trying to make it big in Paris.

– French comedy series about a group of friends trying to make it big in Paris. Top Boy (Season 2) – Season two is destined for our screens after waiting three years since the first season.

– Season two is destined for our screens after waiting three years since the first season. Windfall (2022) – A man breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway. Starring Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons star.

– A man breaks into a tech billionaire’s empty vacation home, but things go sideways when the arrogant mogul and his wife arrive for a last-minute getaway. Starring Jason Segel, Lily Collins, and Jesse Plemons star. Without Saying Goodbye (2022) – Spanish romantic comedy.

– Spanish romantic comedy. Young, Famous & Africa (Season 1)– South African reality series.

March 24th

Love Like the Falling Petals (2022)– Japanese drama following an aspiring photographer falls in love with a skillful hairstylist.

March 25th

Bridgerton (Season 2) – The long-awaited return of Bridgerton, Netflix’s biggest show to date, follows eight siblings in London’s high society as they look for love.

– The long-awaited return of Bridgerton, Netflix’s biggest show to date, follows eight siblings in London’s high society as they look for love. Transformers: Botbots (Season 1) – Animated series set about the Transformers.

March 28th

Thermae Romae Novae (Season 1) – Anime comedy series about a Roman architect who start’s randomly surfacing in present-day Japan.

March 29th

Johnny Hallyday: Beyond Rock (Season 1) – French documentary-series.

– French documentary-series. Mighty Express (Season 6)– Childrens animated series.

March 31st

Super PupZ (Season 1)– Talking dogs headline this new children’s comedy series.