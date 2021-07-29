We were shocked when these stars confirmed their relationships!

Celebrity Couples We Never Saw Coming

We have rounded up seven celebrity couples we never saw coming.

From Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s whirlwind romance, to Chrishell Stause’s recent romance with her Selling Sunset boss Jason Oppenheim, these relationships shocked the world.

Take a look:

Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim

Selling Sunset stars Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim confirmed their romance earlier this week.

Jason, who co-founded the luxury real estate brokerage Oppenhein Group with his twin brother Brett, told E! News: “Chrishell and I became close friends and it has developed into an amazing relationship.”

“I care about her deeply and we are very happy together,” he added.

Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin

Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin and Disney Channel star Brenda Song started dating in 2017, after meeting on the set of their movie Changeland.

The notoriously private couple live together with their three cats – Apples, Dude, and Santa – and their newborn baby.

Brenda, 33, secretly welcomed her first child with her 40-year-old beau in April this year – a baby boy named Dakota.

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly

Megan Fox split from her husband of ten years Brian Austin Green in May last year.

Days after news of their split broke, the actress was linked to rapper Machine Gun Kelly (who’s real name is Colson Baker) – after they met on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass.

The pair have since become one of the hottest couples in Hollywood, with Megan describing Colson as her “twin flame”.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles

Olivia Wilde split from her longtime love Jason Sudeikis hit headlines in November, but reports at the time suggested they broke up in early 2020.

The director met One Direction star Harry Styles on the set of their upcoming movie ‘Don’t Worry, Darling’.

The couple confirmed their romance in January this year, when they were papped holding hands at Harry’s agent’s wedding in Montecito, California.

They recently enjoyed a romantic trip to Italy together, packing on the PDA in some steamy snaps.

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff

Florence Pugh has been dating Scrubs star Zach Braff since 2019.

In recent months, the couple sparked rumours they secretly tied the knot, after Zach was spotted wearing a gold band on his wedding finger.

Florence, 25, has previously defended her relationship with Zach, 46, after many criticised the large age gap between them.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s relationship goes way back, as they were neighbours and close friends for years.

The reality star and the Blink-182 drummer confirmed their romance on Valentine’s Day, but they’ve reportedly been dating since late last year.

The couple have recently sparked rumours they got engaged while in Vegas, and Travis has even got Kourtney’s name tattooed on his chest.

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson

Phoebe Dynevor and Pete Davidson have been romantically linked since March.

In photos published by the MailOnline, the couple were spotted getting cosy after Pete flew to the UK to meet the actress back in March – fueling the romance rumours.

The Bridgerton star and the SNL comedian have also been spotted wearing matching ‘PD’ necklaces, and recently attended Wimbledon together.