Florence Pugh defends her relationship with Zach Braff

"I have the right to go out with anyone I want!"

Florence Pugh has once again defended her relationship with Zach Braff.

The 24-year-old and the 45-year-old have been dating for over a year, and some people aren’t happy about their 21-year age gap.

The actress appears on the cover of Elle UK’s June issue, and in her cover interview, Florence said: “I have the right to hang out and be with and go out with anyone I want to.”

“I’ve always found this part of what people do really bizarre,” she continued.

“I’m an actor because I like acting and I don’t mind people watching my stuff, but people have no right to educate me on my private life.”

“I know that part of being in the spotlight is that people might invade your privacy and have opinions on it, but it’s bizarre that normal folk are allowed to display such hate and opinions on a part of my life that I’m not putting out there.”

“It’s a strange side of fame that you’re allowed to be torn apart by thousands of people even though you didn’t put that piece of you out there.”

“My point to all this is that isn’t it odd that a stranger can totally tear apart someone’s relationship and it’s allowed?” she added.

